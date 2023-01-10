Two unnatural deaths in two districts

Two people died in separate unnatural incidents in two districts- Barguna and Narsingdi, in two days.

BETAGI, BARGUNA: A man has been electrocuted in Betagi Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.

The deceased was identified as Ittiza Hasan, 32, son of Fazlul Haque, a resident of Sonar Bangla Village in the upazila.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Betagi Police Station (PS) Md Anwar Hossain said Ittiza came in contact with a live electric wire when he went to dry his blanket in the morning, which left him critically injured.

He was, later, rescued by locals and taken to Betagi Upazila Health Complex, where the on duty-doctor declared him dead.

An unnatural death case has been filed with Betagi PS in this regard, the OC added.

NARSINGDI: A woman has died after a branch of a tree fell on her in Monohardi Upazila of the district on Saturday.

The incident took place in Boro Mirzapur Village under Kachikata Union of the upazila in the afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Hosne Ara, 55, daughter of Mafiz Uddin, a resident of the village.

According to local sources, the deceased's brother Babul Mia sold a tree to a trader. On Saturday afternoon, a branch of the tree fell on the woman during the cutting of it, which left her critically injured.

The family members rescued her and rushed to Monohardi Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the woman dead.

Monohardi PS OC Md Farid Uddin confirmed the incident.





