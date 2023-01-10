Video
Frequent accidents hamper river communication in south region

Published : Tuesday, 10 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 76
Ismail Hossain Negaban

BARISHHAL, Jan 9: Accidental risk in water route communication in the southern region is increasing.
According to field sources, In the absence of pilot-based operation, accidents are taking place unabated. The level of accident is higher at night.
Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) couldn't ensure pilot-based operation of private boats.
About 15,000 approved and registered water boats are plying in inland and coastal areas of the country. It is compulsory for these boats to operate by pilots. But the number of pilots is not more than 350. Most approved posts of pilots are lying vacant. Pilots are indirectly discouraged.
At least 50 boat capsizes took place on Chandpur part of Barishal-Dhaka route, Barishal-Chattogram, Barishal-Jhalakathi-Barguna, Barishal-Jhalakathi-Gabkhan-Ghashiakhali-Mongla-Khulna routes in the last one decade. None of these boats had pilot.
In mid-2021, after being hit by a passenger boat, a boat laden with 15,000 tonne clinkers got capsized in the Barishal River Port. Then management of the port got into risk.
Some five years back, Gabkhan Chanel was the only water way communication channel with Mongla and Khulna ports. After capsize of a goods laden boat this 15-kilomdetre route, known as Bengal Suej Canal suffered operation closing for over three months.
On an average, 10 boat-capsizing accidents occur on Chattogram-Hatiya-Barishal route in a year.   But most of these sank boats are not lifted. At present, about 10 boats are lying un-rescued.
BIWTA sources said, areas of these sank boats have been marked. So these are not halting other boats.
As owners of these boats didn't lift these boats in time, a move of auction sale is under way, the sources added.
On December 25, the latest capsize took place on Chattogram to Chandpur route near Bhola due to thick fog in the downstream of the Meghna River. A sand laden boat coming from opposite direction hit 11 lakh litre fuel-laden MV Sagor Nandini-2 from back, cracking its bottom floor. The fuel boat is now lying half-sank.    
Though the accident spot in the Meghna is not so deep, the half-capsized boat could not be lifted in a week trying with necessary technology support.
Four rescue boats of the BIWTA failed to lift the boat. Rescue technologies of Mongla Port and Coast Guard were also used. Despite that it could not be floated till Saturday noon.  
The rescue operation is seriously hampered because of sea-bound current in the Meghna and dense fog.
According to river experts, if the rescue operation is not quick, the waterway communication will badly be hampered.


