Tuesday, 10 January, 2023, 7:40 PM
Delhi bans BS3 petrol, BS4 diesel cars till Friday over air pollution

Published : Tuesday, 10 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61

NEW DELHI, Jan 9: The Delhi government has decided to impose a temporary ban on using BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers in the national capital from Tuesday in view of the worsening air quality.
Delhi's air quality worsened to the severe category on Monday owning to unfavourable meteorological conditions -- clam winds and low temperatures -- prompting the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to direct all NCR states to implement anti-pollution curbs with greater vigour.
"The ban on BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel vehicles will kick in from Tuesday since the air quality has deteriorated in the severe category. We are monitoring the situation along with the Environment department. For now, the ban is likely to be in place till Friday. If the air quality improves, the ban could be lifted before Friday," said a senior Transport department official.
The national capital's 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) stood at 434 at 4 pm on Monday, worsening from 371 on Sunday.    PTI



« PreviousNext »

