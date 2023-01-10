Pakistan flood recovery needs ‘massive’ investment: UN

Video
Tuesday, 10 January, 2023
France ready to back Pakistan in talks with creditors: Macron

GENEVA, Jan 9: The UN chief called Monday for "massive investments" to help Pakistan recover from last year's devastating floods and better resist climate change, as financial pledges poured in.
"No country deserves to endure what happened to Pakistan," UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told an international conference in Geneva, which is seeking billions of dollars to support recovery from the disaster.
Guterres opened the one-day event appealing to the world to help Pakistan bounce back from floods which submerged a third of the country, killing more than 1,700 people and affecting more than 33 million others.
Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif told the conference his country was "racing against time" to deal with towering needs.
"This is the greatest climate disaster in our country's history," agreed Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, decrying a "colossal calamity."
According to Pakistan's so-called Resilient Recovery, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction Framework, which it will officially present during Monday's conference, it will need $16.3 billion over the next three years.
Pakistan's government has said the country should be able to cover half the cost, but is urging the international community to fund the rest.
"I am asking for a sustained international support plan. I am asking for a new lifeline," Sharif said.
Countries appeared to heed that call, with hundreds of millions of dollars promised even before the pledging part of the conference had begun.
Speaking via video-link, French President Emmanuel Macron told the conference that his country would contribute 360 million euros ($384 million).
He also said France was prepared to join an international support group being created to help Pakistan implement its plan, and said it would also provide an additional 10 million euros in emergency aid.
European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said the European Union was contributing 500 million euros towards Pakistan's reconstruction, as she announced a fresh injection of 10 million euros in humanitarian assistance.
Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron said Paris was ready to support Pakistan in its talks with financial institutions, as the country faces huge losses from recent floods.
France will continue to provide expertise and some financial support to the country, Macron said in a video address as Pakistan and the United Nations held a conference in Geneva aimed at marshalling support to rebuild the country.
The floods, blamed on climate change, dealt a severe blow to Pakistan's strained economy while displacing some 8 million people and killing at least 1,700. Rebuilding efforts are now estimated to cost more than $16 billion.     
Months after the rains stopped, the situation in Pakistan remains dire.    AFP, REUTERS


