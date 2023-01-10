Video
Tuesday, 10 January, 2023
Foreign News

Palestinian PM says Israeli sanctions 'new war'

Israel orders police to remove Palestine flags from public spaces

Published : Tuesday, 10 January, 2023

Palestinian PM says Israeli sanctions ‘new war’

Palestinian PM says Israeli sanctions ‘new war’

Israel orders police to remove Palestine flags from public spacesRAMALLAH, Jan 9: Palestinian prime minister Mohammad Shtayyeh on Monday described a raft of Israeli measures as a "new war" against the Palestinian Authority aimed at pushing it "to the brink".
Israel's new right-wing government said Friday it will withhold millions of dollars in tax revenues from the Palestinian Authority (PA).
This followed the Authority's successful lobbying for a UN General Assembly vote referring Israel's occupation of the Palestinian territories to the International Court of Justice. The Palestinian premier said the retaliatory measures amounted to "a new war against the Palestinian people, their capabilities and their funds, and a war against the national authority (PA) and its survival."
Such sanctions were "aimed at undermining the authority and pushing it to the brink -- financially and institutionally," Shtayyeh said at the start of a weekly cabinet meeting. The deductions amount to around $40 million, which the Israeli government said will be distributed to "families of victims murdered in Palestinian terrorist attacks".
Israel has repeatedly withheld tax and customs revenues it collects on behalf of the PA, particularly in response to the body making payments to the families of Palestinians killed by Israeli forces or during attacks on Israelis.
Meanwhile, Israel's new far-right Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir has instructed police to remove Palestinian flags from public spaces, calling the Palestinian national symbol an act of "terrorism". Israeli law does not outlaw Palestinian flags but police and soldiers have the right to remove them in cases where they deem there is a threat to public order.
Sunday's directive from Ben-Gvir, who heads the ultranationalist Jewish Power party in Benjamin Netanyahu's new far-right government and as national security minister oversees the police, appears to signal a hardline and uncompromising attitude towards Palestinian expressions of identity and free speech and pro-Palestinian demonstrations.
The display of the Palestinian flag in Israel has, in practice, long been clamped down on by Israeli authorities, with Palestinians regarding such moves as an attempt to suppress Palestinian identity.    �AFP, ALJAZEERA







