Monday, 9 January, 2023, 11:19 AM
Men\'s Nat\'l Handball

Police in third place beating Dhaka

Published : Monday, 9 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46
Sports Reporter

Men's Nat'l HandballBangladesh Police Handball Club became third in the Exim Bank 33rd Men's National Handball Competition with a 32-29 win over Dhaka District Sports Association (DSA) in the place decider on Sunday at the Capt M Mansur Ali National Handball Stadium at Paltan in Dhaka.
Although the Dhaka boys lost the match, they led the first half by 15-13.
Munshi Umar Faruque of Police was named the top of the match scoring the highest nine goals.  
Now, the final of the event will be on Tuesday at 3:00 pm at the same venue. The men's handball teams of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and Bangladesh Ansar and Village Defence Party (VDP) will engage in the final melee.
The State Minister for Youth and Sports Zahid Ahsan Russel, MP, will hand over the prizes among the winners as the chief guest of the award programme on the day.
Earlier on Saturday, Bangladesh Ansar and VDP defeated Bangladesh Police Handball Club by 34-27 goals in the first semi-final to secure a spot in the final. BGB, on the other hand, outplayed Dhaka DSA by 41-15 goals in the second semi-final to set the final battle with the Bangladesh Ansar and VDP.











