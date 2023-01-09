Strikers keen to extend dominance as Victorian desperate to turn around





Defending Champions Comilla Victorians is going to take on the table toppers Sylhet Sixers in today's evening clash of the 9th Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) while Khulna Tigers and Chattogram Challengers will lock horns in the other game of the day eyeing first win in this session BPL.

The afternoon match will commence at 1:30pm (BST) while the night show will start at 6:30pm (BST). Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur will host both the matches.



Sylhet Strikers vs Comilla Victorians

Winning two off two, Strikers are flying high. Hardly there have any possibility of making change in the winning combination. Dutch all-rounder Colin Ackermann therefore, will continue with Najmul Hossain Shanto. Shanto was good at his best with the bat in both the previous matches he played. The southpaw remained unbeaten on 43 off 41 against Chattogram and missed a fifty for two runs against Barishal. Zakir Hasan was also very good in both the occasions but Towhid Hridoy, who was promoted in the batting order and sent at three, became the Player of the Match against Barishal piling up 55 off 34, makes SS's batting order steadier as Mushfiqur Rahim and Akber Ali are still to prove their calibers.

Rejaur Rahman Raja, the leading wicket taker of the event so far with accumulated five wickets haul and the skipper Mashrafe Bin Mortaza, the 2nd leading wicket taker with four preys make the strongest pace unit of the tournament as there also have Sri Lankan recruit Thisara Perera and Pakistan's Mohammad Amir to throw orbs.

Comilla on the contrary, succumbed to Rangpur Riders by 34 runs in their first game. They must be ready to give their best shot and will bring few changes in the playing eleven. They will come up with the very strong opening pair combining Litton Das and Pakistani opener Mohammad Rizwan, followed by skipper Imrul Kayes, Dawid Malan, Jaker Ali, Shykat Ali, Mosaddek Hossain Shaikat, Mohammad Nabi make a rock solid middle order. Shaheen Shah Afridi is likely to replace Khushdil Shah in the bowling troop, while Mukidul Islam Mugdho possibly will succeed Afghan recruit Fazalhaq Farooqi to join with Mustafizur Rahman.



Chattogram Challengers vs Khulna Tigers

Tigers were below their best in the earlier match and were able to post 113 runs on the board after batting fiasco. None of Tamim Iqbal, Sharjeel Khan, Munim Shahriar, Azam Khan and skipper Yasir Ali Rabbi could justify their names. Either of Pakistani bang opener Fakhar Zaman or Irish batter Andrew Balbirnie alongside Sri Lankan all-rounder Dasun Shanaka are possible to see in action in place of Sharjeel and Paul van Meekeren. Sabbir Rahman, Mohammad Saifuddin, Wahab Riaz, Nasum Ahmed and Nahidul Islam are the rest names to play today for KTs.

Challengers conversely, were even worse with the bat and were able to manage 89 runs for nine wickets in the tournament opener against mighty Sylhet. Afghan hardhitter Darwish Rasooli and Mehedi Maruf failed to impress as openers, need to click today while Al-Amin Jr., skipper Shuvagata Home, Afif Hossain and Unmukt Chand were also below average with the bat. Dutch opener Max O'Dowd is likely to replace Usman Khan as Lankan speedster Vishwa Fernando has possibility to reinstate his compatriot Malinda Pushpakumara. Irafan Shukkur can be seen with the gloves whereas Ziaur Rahman, Farhad Reza, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury and Taijul Islam will be playing as specialist bowlers.











