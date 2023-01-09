

Liton among top ten WTC cycle scorersSports Reporter

Litton hoarded 1024 runs from 22 innings at 46.54 average by this period. The stalwart hit three centuries and six fifties and is one step away from the top ten ICC Test batters ranking, the best ever position by any Bangladesh batter in the history. Liton scored 141 runs during two-match home series against India last month with the best score of 73 runs.

England's Joe Root is the leading scorer of the cycle with 1915 runs and Pakistan skipper Babar Azam following him with 1527 runs. Englishman Jonny Bairstow (1285), Aussie opener Usman Khawaja (1275) and his compatriot Marnus Labuschagne (1265) are among the top five scorers of the cycle. Another Australian batter Steve Smith is just above Liton with 1107 runs.

Abdullah Shafique of Pakistan (992), Travis Head of Australia (973) and Ben Stokes of England (971) are the names below Liton.















Bangladesh opening batter Liton Das is the 7th leading scorer of the World Test Championship cycle. The ICC revealed the list of top ten names on Sunday officially.Litton hoarded 1024 runs from 22 innings at 46.54 average by this period. The stalwart hit three centuries and six fifties and is one step away from the top ten ICC Test batters ranking, the best ever position by any Bangladesh batter in the history. Liton scored 141 runs during two-match home series against India last month with the best score of 73 runs.England's Joe Root is the leading scorer of the cycle with 1915 runs and Pakistan skipper Babar Azam following him with 1527 runs. Englishman Jonny Bairstow (1285), Aussie opener Usman Khawaja (1275) and his compatriot Marnus Labuschagne (1265) are among the top five scorers of the cycle. Another Australian batter Steve Smith is just above Liton with 1107 runs.Abdullah Shafique of Pakistan (992), Travis Head of Australia (973) and Ben Stokes of England (971) are the names below Liton.