Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 9 January, 2023, 11:19 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Liton among top ten WTC cycle scorersSports Reporter

Published : Monday, 9 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65

Liton among top ten WTC cycle scorersSports Reporter

Liton among top ten WTC cycle scorersSports Reporter

Bangladesh opening batter Liton Das is the 7th leading scorer of the World Test Championship cycle. The ICC revealed the list of top ten names on Sunday officially.
Litton hoarded 1024 runs from 22 innings at 46.54 average by this period. The stalwart hit three centuries and six fifties and is one step away from the top ten ICC Test batters ranking, the best ever position by any Bangladesh batter in the history. Liton scored 141 runs during two-match home series against India last month with the best score of 73 runs.
England's Joe Root is the leading scorer of the cycle with 1915 runs and Pakistan skipper Babar Azam following him with 1527 runs. Englishman Jonny Bairstow (1285), Aussie opener Usman Khawaja (1275) and his compatriot Marnus Labuschagne (1265) are among the top five scorers of the cycle. Another Australian batter Steve Smith is just above Liton with 1107 runs.
Abdullah Shafique of Pakistan (992), Travis Head of Australia (973) and Ben Stokes of England (971) are the names below Liton.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Fritz beats Berrettini as USA win inaugural United Cup
Iraq apologises after chaos at regional football tourney
Medvedev confident he can beat Djokovic, Nadal at Australian Open
Newcastle stunned, Liverpool held on day of FA Cup surprises
Villarreal dent champions Real Madrid's title hopes
Police in third place beating Dhaka
Ronaldo clear for Saudi debut on January 22
Suryakumar ton powers India to T20 series win over Sri Lanka


Latest News
51 held in anti-drug drives in city
Global leaders condemn assault on Brazilian govt buildings
Teenage boy held with firearm in Kishoreganj
Bangabandhu's Homecoming Day Tuesday
Sedition complaint filed against Nur
Is sleeping on stomach good for you?
Mbappe defends Zidane amid 'disrespectful' FFF boss comments
Bolsonaro backers ransack Brazil presidential palace, Congress
Bill on the universal pension returns to the House after scrutiny
BB simplifies documentary formalities of NRBs for opening Taka accounts
Most Read News
Bill on the universal pension returns to the House after scrutiny
Fardin murder: Bushra gets bail
Former Cameroon international Modeste M'Bami dies at 40
Apex court upholds HC bail for Fakhrul, Abbas
Foggy weather disrupts flight operations at Dhaka airport
Chuadanga, Jashore shiver as mercury drops to 7.8°C
Final game to be held in January next year: Quader
Four farmers abducted by 'Rohingya terrorists' in Teknaf
BB simplifies documentary formalities of NRBs for opening Taka accounts
17 killed, 22 injured in China road accident due to fog
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft