Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 9 January, 2023, 11:19 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Israelis protest new Netanyahu government

Published : Monday, 9 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43

TEL AVIV, Jan 8: Thousands of Israelis protested on Saturday against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's new government, regarded as the most right-wing in Israeli history, an AFP correspondent said.
Protesters brandished signs with slogans including "Democracy in danger" and "Together against fascism and apartheid" in the coastal city of Tel Aviv.
Some waved Israeli and rainbow flags while others held a large banner reading "crime minister" -- a slogan widely used by Israelis during regular demonstrations against Netanyahu in past years.
Following his November 1 election win, Netanyahu took office late last month at the head of a coalition with extreme-right and ultra-Orthodox Jewish parties, some of whose officials now head key ministries.
It includes a politician who late last year admitted tax evasion and a clutch of far-right personalities, including one who once kept a portrait in his home of a man who massacred scores of Palestinian worshippers.
Netanyahu, 73, who himself is fighting corruption charges in court, had already served as premier longer than anyone in Israeli history, leading the country from 1996-1999 and 2009-2021.    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Israelis protest new Netanyahu government
Activists are seen walking along the edge of the Garzweiler lignite open
California storm leaves over 560,000 homes without power, more rough weather ahead
Indian Meteorological Department issues ‘orange’ alert as cold wave persists
Pakistan’s finance minister to meet IMF in Geneva, with bailout stalled
A general view of the scene of a bus accident in Kaffrine
Senegal declares national mourning after bus crash kills dozens
Iran executes two more men in connection with protests


Latest News
51 held in anti-drug drives in city
Global leaders condemn assault on Brazilian govt buildings
Teenage boy held with firearm in Kishoreganj
Bangabandhu's Homecoming Day Tuesday
Sedition complaint filed against Nur
Is sleeping on stomach good for you?
Mbappe defends Zidane amid 'disrespectful' FFF boss comments
Bolsonaro backers ransack Brazil presidential palace, Congress
Bill on the universal pension returns to the House after scrutiny
BB simplifies documentary formalities of NRBs for opening Taka accounts
Most Read News
Bill on the universal pension returns to the House after scrutiny
Fardin murder: Bushra gets bail
Former Cameroon international Modeste M'Bami dies at 40
Apex court upholds HC bail for Fakhrul, Abbas
Foggy weather disrupts flight operations at Dhaka airport
Chuadanga, Jashore shiver as mercury drops to 7.8°C
Final game to be held in January next year: Quader
Four farmers abducted by 'Rohingya terrorists' in Teknaf
BB simplifies documentary formalities of NRBs for opening Taka accounts
17 killed, 22 injured in China road accident due to fog
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft