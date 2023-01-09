

Activists are seen walking along the edge of the Garzweiler lignite open











Activists are seen walking along the edge of the Garzweiler lignite open cast mine ahead of the imminent clearance of the village of Luetzerath, western Germany on January 8. Police prepare the planned evacuation of the village of Luetzerath occupied by climate activists, who demonstrate against the demolition of the village for the extension of the neighbouring open-air coal mine. The residents of Luetzerath have left as their homes were expropriated and they were compensated and rehoused. The German government, led by Social Democrat Olaf Scholz, announced in early 2022 a compromise with energy giant RWE to allow the extension of the nearby mine. photo : AFP