California storm leaves over 560,000 homes without power, more rough weather ahead

CALIFORNIA, Jan 8: Torrential downpours and damaging winds left hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses without power in California early on Sunday as the area braced for the next onslaught of severe weather.

More than 560,000 homes were reported to be still without power in California as of 0506 ET (1006 GMT), according to data from PowerOutage.us.

At least six people have died in the severe weather since New Year's weekend, including a toddler killed by a fallen redwood tree crushing a mobile home in northern California.

Forecasters have meanwhile warned yet another "atmospheric river" of dense, moist tropical air will clobber California on Monday with rain and mountain snow.

An NWS weather alert on Saturday warned that the cumulative effect of successive heavy rain storms since late December could bring rivers to record high levels and cause flooding across much of Central California.

California Gov. Gavin Newsome declared a state of emergency over the storms last week. Experts have also warned that years of drought in California have given the soil a high risk of mudslides in the event of torrential rain.

"California is mobilizing to keep people safe from the impacts of the incoming storm," Newsom said at the time. "This state of emergency will allow the state to respond quickly as the storm develops and support local officials in their ongoing response."

Newsom's office also warned Californians to prepare for power outages amid the storms.

"We anticipate that this may be one of the most challenging and impactful series of storms to touch down in California in the last five years," said Nancy Ward, the director of the governor's office of emergency services. -REUTERS













