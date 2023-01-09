Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 9 January, 2023, 11:18 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Indian Meteorological Department issues ‘orange’ alert as cold wave persists

Published : Monday, 9 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39

NEW DELHI, Jan 8:  A mid cold wave is prevailing in parts of northern India while Safdarjung in Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 1.9 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department said today.
Meanwhile, Aya Nagar also in Delhi, recorded a minimum temperature of 2.6 degrees Celsius, while Lodhi Road recorded 2.8 degrees Celsius and Palam 5.2 degrees Celsius, reports quoted the IMD as saying.
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an 'orange' alert stating: "Dense fog and a cold wave is likely at a few places today and cold day conditions to prevail at isolated places".
A thick layer of fog covered Delhi and its adjoining areas on Sunday morning lowering visibility. The national capital and nearby states continue to witness severe cold and fog conditions, reports said.-TOI


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Israelis protest new Netanyahu government
Activists are seen walking along the edge of the Garzweiler lignite open
California storm leaves over 560,000 homes without power, more rough weather ahead
Indian Meteorological Department issues ‘orange’ alert as cold wave persists
Pakistan’s finance minister to meet IMF in Geneva, with bailout stalled
A general view of the scene of a bus accident in Kaffrine
Senegal declares national mourning after bus crash kills dozens
Iran executes two more men in connection with protests


Latest News
51 held in anti-drug drives in city
Global leaders condemn assault on Brazilian govt buildings
Teenage boy held with firearm in Kishoreganj
Bangabandhu's Homecoming Day Tuesday
Sedition complaint filed against Nur
Is sleeping on stomach good for you?
Mbappe defends Zidane amid 'disrespectful' FFF boss comments
Bolsonaro backers ransack Brazil presidential palace, Congress
Bill on the universal pension returns to the House after scrutiny
BB simplifies documentary formalities of NRBs for opening Taka accounts
Most Read News
Bill on the universal pension returns to the House after scrutiny
Fardin murder: Bushra gets bail
Former Cameroon international Modeste M'Bami dies at 40
Apex court upholds HC bail for Fakhrul, Abbas
Foggy weather disrupts flight operations at Dhaka airport
Chuadanga, Jashore shiver as mercury drops to 7.8°C
Final game to be held in January next year: Quader
Four farmers abducted by 'Rohingya terrorists' in Teknaf
BB simplifies documentary formalities of NRBs for opening Taka accounts
17 killed, 22 injured in China road accident due to fog
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft