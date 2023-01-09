Indian Meteorological Department issues ‘orange’ alert as cold wave persists

NEW DELHI, Jan 8: A mid cold wave is prevailing in parts of northern India while Safdarjung in Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 1.9 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department said today.

Meanwhile, Aya Nagar also in Delhi, recorded a minimum temperature of 2.6 degrees Celsius, while Lodhi Road recorded 2.8 degrees Celsius and Palam 5.2 degrees Celsius, reports quoted the IMD as saying.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an 'orange' alert stating: "Dense fog and a cold wave is likely at a few places today and cold day conditions to prevail at isolated places".

A thick layer of fog covered Delhi and its adjoining areas on Sunday morning lowering visibility. The national capital and nearby states continue to witness severe cold and fog conditions, reports said.-TOI











