GAIBANDHA, Jan 8: A minor child drowned in a pond in Sundarganj Upazila of the district on Friday evening.

The deceased was identified as Abdullah, 2, son of Goljar Hossain, a resident of Hajipara Village under Sreepur Union in the upazila.

According to local sources, the child fell in a pond next to his house in the evening while he was walking along the bank of the pond.

Later on, the family members recovered his body from the pond at night.