Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 9 January, 2023, 11:18 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Poor people get winter cloths

Published : Monday, 9 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Our Correspondents

Laxmipur Municipality Mayor Mozammel Haider Masum Bhuiyan handing over a blanket to a cold-hit helpless woman on Rehanuddin Bhuiyan Road in the town on Sunday. About 6,000 destitute people in 15 wards of the municipality have been provided blankets on the day. photo: observer

Laxmipur Municipality Mayor Mozammel Haider Masum Bhuiyan handing over a blanket to a cold-hit helpless woman on Rehanuddin Bhuiyan Road in the town on Sunday. About 6,000 destitute people in 15 wards of the municipality have been provided blankets on the day. photo: observer

Winter cloths have been distributed among the cold-hit poor people in five districts- Laxmipur, Khulna, Gazipur, Dinajpur and Bogura, recently.  
KOYRA, KHULNA: Blankets were distributed among 2,000 destitute people in Koyra Upazila of the district on Saturday.
Koyra Upazila Awami League (AL) organized the distribution programme at its party office.
Alhaj Md Akhteruzzaman Babu, MP, from Khulna-6 Constituency, distributed the blankets among the low-income people at the programme as the chief guest.  
Khulna District AL Freedom Fighter Affairs Secretary Advocate GM Kermat Ali, Koyra Upazila AL President GM Mohsin Reza, Upazila Parishad Chairman SM Shafiqul Islam, Union Parishad (UP) Chairman SM Baharul Islam, Sarder Nurul Islam, Md Ziaur Rahman Jewel, Abdus Samad Gazi, Zafarul Islam Par, Upazila Unit President of Bangladesh Chhatra League Md Shariful Islam Tinku and its General Secretary Md Aminul Haque Badal, among others, were also present during the distribution.
KALIGANJ, GAZIPUR: Bangladesh Army distributed winter clothes among 600 needy families in Kaliganj Upazila of the district on Wednesday.
Gazipur Commandant of Bangladesh Institute of Peace Support Operation Training Major General ASM Ridwanur Rahman, AWC, AFWC, PSC, distributed the winter clothes among the helpless people on behalf of Bangladesh Army.
Besides, a free medical camp was also arranged in the upazila.
CHIRIRBANDAR, DINAJPUR: Blankets were distributed among the poor people in Chirirbandar Upazila of the district on Wednesday.
Uttara Motors organized the distribution programme.
Officer-in-Charge of Chirirbandar Police Station Md Bazlur Rashid, as the chief guest, distributed the blankets among the helpless people.  
Dinajpur Branch Manager of Uttara Motors Md Mahmudul Haque, Bajaj Mart Owner Shariful Islam, local UP Member Abdul Khaleq and businessman Idris Ali, among others, were also present at the programme.
BOGURA: Winter clothes were distributed among the helpless people in Adamdighi Upazila of the district on Tuesday.
Adamdighi Upazila Nirbahi Officer Tuktuk Talukder distributed the winter clothes among the cold-hit destitute people in Santahar Ahrayan Project and Santahar Railway Station areas in the upazila.
Adamdighi Upazila Project Implementation Officer Amir Hossain was also present at that time.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Minor drowns in Gaibandha
Poor people get winter cloths
Man, 17 houses burnt in three dists
Bogura vegetables go abroad
Two killed in road mishaps in Manikganj, Gopalganj
Eight people found dead in six dists
After 15 days of training, certificates and allowances have been distributed among 375 women
Class III students still deprived of new books at Chilmari


Latest News
51 held in anti-drug drives in city
Global leaders condemn assault on Brazilian govt buildings
Teenage boy held with firearm in Kishoreganj
Bangabandhu's Homecoming Day Tuesday
Sedition complaint filed against Nur
Is sleeping on stomach good for you?
Mbappe defends Zidane amid 'disrespectful' FFF boss comments
Bolsonaro backers ransack Brazil presidential palace, Congress
Bill on the universal pension returns to the House after scrutiny
BB simplifies documentary formalities of NRBs for opening Taka accounts
Most Read News
Bill on the universal pension returns to the House after scrutiny
Fardin murder: Bushra gets bail
Former Cameroon international Modeste M'Bami dies at 40
Apex court upholds HC bail for Fakhrul, Abbas
Foggy weather disrupts flight operations at Dhaka airport
Chuadanga, Jashore shiver as mercury drops to 7.8°C
Final game to be held in January next year: Quader
Four farmers abducted by 'Rohingya terrorists' in Teknaf
BB simplifies documentary formalities of NRBs for opening Taka accounts
17 killed, 22 injured in China road accident due to fog
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft