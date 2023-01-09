Poor people get winter cloths



Laxmipur Municipality Mayor Mozammel Haider Masum Bhuiyan handing over a blanket to a cold-hit helpless woman on Rehanuddin Bhuiyan Road in the town on Sunday. About 6,000 destitute people in 15 wards of the municipality have been provided blankets on the day. photo: observer

KOYRA, KHULNA: Blankets were distributed among 2,000 destitute people in Koyra Upazila of the district on Saturday.

Koyra Upazila Awami League (AL) organized the distribution programme at its party office.

Alhaj Md Akhteruzzaman Babu, MP, from Khulna-6 Constituency, distributed the blankets among the low-income people at the programme as the chief guest.

Khulna District AL Freedom Fighter Affairs Secretary Advocate GM Kermat Ali, Koyra Upazila AL President GM Mohsin Reza, Upazila Parishad Chairman SM Shafiqul Islam, Union Parishad (UP) Chairman SM Baharul Islam, Sarder Nurul Islam, Md Ziaur Rahman Jewel, Abdus Samad Gazi, Zafarul Islam Par, Upazila Unit President of Bangladesh Chhatra League Md Shariful Islam Tinku and its General Secretary Md Aminul Haque Badal, among others, were also present during the distribution.

KALIGANJ, GAZIPUR: Bangladesh Army distributed winter clothes among 600 needy families in Kaliganj Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

Gazipur Commandant of Bangladesh Institute of Peace Support Operation Training Major General ASM Ridwanur Rahman, AWC, AFWC, PSC, distributed the winter clothes among the helpless people on behalf of Bangladesh Army.

Besides, a free medical camp was also arranged in the upazila.

CHIRIRBANDAR, DINAJPUR: Blankets were distributed among the poor people in Chirirbandar Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

Uttara Motors organized the distribution programme.

Officer-in-Charge of Chirirbandar Police Station Md Bazlur Rashid, as the chief guest, distributed the blankets among the helpless people.

Dinajpur Branch Manager of Uttara Motors Md Mahmudul Haque, Bajaj Mart Owner Shariful Islam, local UP Member Abdul Khaleq and businessman Idris Ali, among others, were also present at the programme.

BOGURA: Winter clothes were distributed among the helpless people in Adamdighi Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

Adamdighi Upazila Nirbahi Officer Tuktuk Talukder distributed the winter clothes among the cold-hit destitute people in Santahar Ahrayan Project and Santahar Railway Station areas in the upazila.

Adamdighi Upazila Project Implementation Officer Amir Hossain was also present at that time.











