Man, 17 houses burnt in three dists

A man was burnt to death and at least 17 houses were gutted by fire in separate incidents in three districts- Rangamati, Mymensingh and Chattogram, in four days.

RANGAMATI: About 6 houses were gutted by fire in Sadar Upazila of the district on Thursday night.

Fortunately, no casualties were reported.

It was learnt that the fire broke out from the kitchen of a house at around 10 pm behind Ganga Temple in Reserve Mukh area in the upazila.

On information, four units of fire service rushed in, and managed to bring the fire under control after trying for about one hour.

Eyewitnesses said a sudden flash of fire was seen in a house at around 10 pm and the fire spread rapidly in a moment.

Rangamati Fire Service and Civil Defence Station Officer Didarul Alam said they quickly reached the scene after receiving a phone call from Rangamati Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC). "Our four units tried for about one hour and managed to bring the fire under control," he added.

Later on, Rangamati DC Md Mizanur Rahman, ADC Saiful Islam and Additional Superintendent of Police Maruf Hasan visited the scene. At that time, the DC assured victims about cooperation from the government.

GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: A man was killed as a massive fire broke out at Maddya Bazar under Gafargaon Municipality in the district on Tuesday evening.

The deceased was identified as Abul Mia, 67, a trader of the bazaar and resident of Station Road area in Sreepur Upazila.

According to local sources, Abul Mia was burnt to injure in the fire when he attempted to douse it. He died on the way to Gafargaon Upazila Health Complex.

Locals said the fire started from a grocery shop and later, it spread out in six shops and nine tin-shed houses.

Gafargaon Fire Service and Civil Defence officials said on information, fire service personnel went there and doused the blaze after 2 hours of frantic effort.

Officer-in-Charge of Gafargaon Police Station Faruk Ahmed confirmed the incident.

HATHAZARI, CHATTOGRAM: A massive fire broke out in Uttar Fateyabad Village under Chikandandi Union of Hathazari Upazila in the district on Monday night.

Locals said, a massive fire broke out from a stove of a house at around 11:30 pm on Monday, and it soon engulfed 11 adjacent houses. Being failed to douse the fire, locals informed the Fire Service and Civil Defence Station.

Hathazari Fire Service and Civil Defence official Shahjahan said on information, two units of the fire fighters rushed there and doused the fire after one hour of frantic effort.

Fortunately, no causalities were reported yet, the official added.

Chikandandi Union Parishad Chairman Hasanuzzaman Bacchu confirmed the matter.











