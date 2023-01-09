Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 9 January, 2023, 11:18 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Man, 17 houses burnt in three dists

Published : Monday, 9 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Our Correspondents

A man was burnt to death and at least 17 houses were gutted by fire in separate incidents in three districts- Rangamati, Mymensingh and Chattogram, in four days.  
RANGAMATI: About 6 houses were gutted by fire in Sadar Upazila of the district on Thursday night.
Fortunately, no casualties were reported.
It was learnt that the fire broke out from the kitchen of a house at around 10 pm behind Ganga Temple in Reserve Mukh area in the upazila.
On information, four units of fire service rushed in, and managed to bring the fire under control after trying for about one hour.
Eyewitnesses said a sudden flash of fire was seen in a house at around 10 pm and the fire spread rapidly in a moment.
Rangamati Fire Service and Civil Defence Station Officer Didarul Alam said they quickly reached the scene after receiving a phone call from Rangamati Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC). "Our four units tried for about one hour and managed to bring the fire under control," he added.
Later on, Rangamati DC Md Mizanur Rahman, ADC Saiful Islam and Additional Superintendent of Police Maruf Hasan visited the scene. At that time, the DC assured victims about cooperation from the government.
GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: A man was killed as a massive fire broke out at Maddya Bazar under Gafargaon Municipality in the district on Tuesday evening.
The deceased was identified as Abul Mia, 67, a trader of the bazaar and resident of Station Road area in Sreepur Upazila.
According to local sources, Abul Mia was burnt to injure in the fire when he attempted to douse it.  He died on the way to Gafargaon Upazila Health Complex.
Locals said the fire started from a grocery shop and later, it spread out in six shops and nine tin-shed houses.
Gafargaon Fire Service and Civil Defence officials said on information, fire service personnel went there and doused the blaze after 2 hours of frantic effort.
Officer-in-Charge of Gafargaon Police Station Faruk Ahmed confirmed the incident.
HATHAZARI, CHATTOGRAM: A massive fire broke out in Uttar Fateyabad Village under Chikandandi Union of Hathazari Upazila in the district on Monday night.
Locals said, a massive fire broke out from a stove of a house at around 11:30 pm on Monday, and it soon engulfed 11 adjacent houses. Being failed to douse the fire, locals informed the Fire Service and Civil Defence Station.
Hathazari Fire Service and Civil Defence official Shahjahan said on information, two units of the fire fighters rushed there and doused the fire after one hour of frantic effort.
Fortunately, no causalities were reported yet, the official added.
Chikandandi Union Parishad Chairman Hasanuzzaman Bacchu confirmed the matter.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Minor drowns in Gaibandha
Poor people get winter cloths
Man, 17 houses burnt in three dists
Bogura vegetables go abroad
Two killed in road mishaps in Manikganj, Gopalganj
Eight people found dead in six dists
After 15 days of training, certificates and allowances have been distributed among 375 women
Class III students still deprived of new books at Chilmari


Latest News
51 held in anti-drug drives in city
Global leaders condemn assault on Brazilian govt buildings
Teenage boy held with firearm in Kishoreganj
Bangabandhu's Homecoming Day Tuesday
Sedition complaint filed against Nur
Is sleeping on stomach good for you?
Mbappe defends Zidane amid 'disrespectful' FFF boss comments
Bolsonaro backers ransack Brazil presidential palace, Congress
Bill on the universal pension returns to the House after scrutiny
BB simplifies documentary formalities of NRBs for opening Taka accounts
Most Read News
Bill on the universal pension returns to the House after scrutiny
Fardin murder: Bushra gets bail
Former Cameroon international Modeste M'Bami dies at 40
Apex court upholds HC bail for Fakhrul, Abbas
Foggy weather disrupts flight operations at Dhaka airport
Chuadanga, Jashore shiver as mercury drops to 7.8°C
Final game to be held in January next year: Quader
Four farmers abducted by 'Rohingya terrorists' in Teknaf
BB simplifies documentary formalities of NRBs for opening Taka accounts
17 killed, 22 injured in China road accident due to fog
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft