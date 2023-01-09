Bogura vegetables go abroad



The photo shows cabbage being prepared at Polipara Kalefa Cold Storage in Shibganj Upazila for export. photo: observer

According to field sources, cabbage would grow hugely. But cow and goat would eat these due to lack of customers. After being failed to sell at haats, many growers would throw away their produces.

Now that time has changed. Cabbage, sweet potato, ash gourd, and carrot are exported to different countries.

According to Exporter and Proprietor Arif Azad Prince of Barron Agro Ltd aid, 750 exporters make export of vegetables of $ 50 million yearly. He exports cabbage of $ 3 million.

Bangladeshi vegetable bazaars are getting expanded in foreign countries, he added.

Grower Shyam Sundor at Mahastan Haat in Bogura said, "We would not get price of cabbage before. But now price of cabbage is good as it is exported to foreign countries."

Vegetable export intermediary Messrs Sagor Traders' Proprietor Sagor Islam said, after vegetable collection, he sends these to Chattogram Port. It needs carefulness in exporting vegetables. Vegetables require wrapping by white and clean paper sheets and packing in plastic bags. Them these are loaded in ships.

This year, exporters imported seeds of cabbage from Japan. These seeds were given to growers. After harvesting the cabbage, the growers are given a higher price of Tk 2-3 than the market rate. This species of cabbage has yielded good.

Arif Azad Prince said, Bangladeshi vegetables are of rich quality. That is why these are exported to Malaysia, Singapore, Dubai, Taiwan and several countries of Europe.

If special facilities are provided, the export bazaar in the world will expand further, he added.

Vegetables are mostly exported from Shibganj and Shahjahanpur upazilas. A lion share of cabbage, potato and sweet pumpkin is exported from Shibganj.

Agriculture Officer of the Department of Agriculture Extension-Shibganj Al Mujahid said, after getting letter of clearance exporters make export of vegetables.

On Saturday Arif Azad Prince said, over mobile phone, in the last year he has exported 3,000 metric tons (mt) of cabbage. Some 750 exporters of the country make vegetable export of about $ 50 million.

This year there are many hindrances including ship payment in dollar. It increases export cost.

He further said, he makes 50 per cent vegetable export alone.

He exports 6,000 mt cabbages yearly.

This farm exported 20,000-22,0000 mt potato in the last year. The exported species included Granula, Diamond and Estoric.

Bangladesh's vegetables hold good image in foreign countries. Buyers also give importance to Bangladeshi vegetables, the sources added.













BOGURA, Jan 8: Once vegetable growers in the district would become frustrated due to poor price of their produces. They could not lift their cultivation costs.According to field sources, cabbage would grow hugely. But cow and goat would eat these due to lack of customers. After being failed to sell at haats, many growers would throw away their produces.Now that time has changed. Cabbage, sweet potato, ash gourd, and carrot are exported to different countries.According to Exporter and Proprietor Arif Azad Prince of Barron Agro Ltd aid, 750 exporters make export of vegetables of $ 50 million yearly. He exports cabbage of $ 3 million.Bangladeshi vegetable bazaars are getting expanded in foreign countries, he added.Grower Shyam Sundor at Mahastan Haat in Bogura said, "We would not get price of cabbage before. But now price of cabbage is good as it is exported to foreign countries."Vegetable export intermediary Messrs Sagor Traders' Proprietor Sagor Islam said, after vegetable collection, he sends these to Chattogram Port. It needs carefulness in exporting vegetables. Vegetables require wrapping by white and clean paper sheets and packing in plastic bags. Them these are loaded in ships.This year, exporters imported seeds of cabbage from Japan. These seeds were given to growers. After harvesting the cabbage, the growers are given a higher price of Tk 2-3 than the market rate. This species of cabbage has yielded good.Arif Azad Prince said, Bangladeshi vegetables are of rich quality. That is why these are exported to Malaysia, Singapore, Dubai, Taiwan and several countries of Europe.If special facilities are provided, the export bazaar in the world will expand further, he added.Vegetables are mostly exported from Shibganj and Shahjahanpur upazilas. A lion share of cabbage, potato and sweet pumpkin is exported from Shibganj.Agriculture Officer of the Department of Agriculture Extension-Shibganj Al Mujahid said, after getting letter of clearance exporters make export of vegetables.On Saturday Arif Azad Prince said, over mobile phone, in the last year he has exported 3,000 metric tons (mt) of cabbage. Some 750 exporters of the country make vegetable export of about $ 50 million.This year there are many hindrances including ship payment in dollar. It increases export cost.He further said, he makes 50 per cent vegetable export alone.He exports 6,000 mt cabbages yearly.This farm exported 20,000-22,0000 mt potato in the last year. The exported species included Granula, Diamond and Estoric.Bangladesh's vegetables hold good image in foreign countries. Buyers also give importance to Bangladeshi vegetables, the sources added.