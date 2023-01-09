Video
Home Countryside

Two killed in road mishaps in Manikganj, Gopalganj

Published : Monday, 9 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondents

A schoolboy and a local trader have been killed and two others injured in separate road accidents in two districts- Manikganj and Gopalganj, on Saturday.
MANIKGANJ: A schoolboy was killed and his younger brother injured in a road accident in Singair Upazila of the district on Saturday afternoon.
The accident took place in Golai area under Jamsa Union of the upazila at around 4pm.
The deceased was identified as Tauhid Hasan Siam, 14, son of Shamsuzzaman Sujon, a resident of Dasher Haati Village under Charigram Union in the upazila. He was an eighth grader at Charigram SA Khan High School in the area.
The injured person is Taufik Hasan, 11, younger brother of the deceased.  
Local and the deceased's family source said Siam along with his mother and younger brother was going to visit his maternal grandparents' house in Barundi Village under Sadar Upazila in the district in the afternoon riding by a motorcycle. On the way, the motorcycle hit hard a roadside tree after losing its control over the steering in Golai area, which left Siam dead on the spot and Taufik seriously injured.  
Locals rescued injured Taufik and rushed him to Enam Medical College Hospital. His condition is stated to be critical.
Charigram Union Parishad Chairman Md Ripon Hossain confirmed the incident.  
GOPALGANJ: A trader was killed and another injured as a bus hit a van on Gopalganj-Tekerhat road in Gongarampur Sluice Gate area under Muksudpur Upazila in the district on Saturday afternoon.
Deceased Mojibor Sheikh, 55, was the son of Kala Chan, a resident of Harishchar Village in the upazila.
The injured person is Akhter Sheikh, 27.
According to local sources, a bus of 'Moonstar Transport' hit a van carrying Mojibor from behind in the afternoon when he was going to his shop, leaving him dead on the spot and van-puller Akhter injured.
Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy.
However, the law enforcers seized the bus but its driver and his helper managed to flee the scene.
Sub-Inspector of Muksudpur Police Station Habibur Rahman confirmed the incident.







