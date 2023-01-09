Eight people found dead in six dists

Eight people including three females have been found dead in separate incidents in six districts- Moulvibazar, Dinajpur, Chapainawabganj, Narsingdi, Sirajganj and Munshiganj, in five days.

KULAURA, MOULVIBAZAR: The hanging body of a schoolgirl was recovered by police in Kulaura Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

The deceased was identified as Ruma Munda, 16, daughter of Kalichandra Munda, a resident of Jalai Village under Jaichandi Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said the deceased's family members spotted the body of the girl hanging with a scarf from the ceiling of her room in the house in the morning.

Later on, the family members rescued the girl and immediately took her to a local hospital, where she was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Moulvibazar Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Police primarily assumed that the girl might have committed suicide by hanging herself.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kulaura Police Station (PS) Abdus Salek confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.

DINAJPUR: Three people including a couple have been found dead in separate incidents in Sadar and Biral upazilas of the district in three days.

Police recovered the bodies of a man and his wife from their rented house in Sadar Upazila of the district on Friday morning.

The deceased were identified as Mojibur Rahman, 65, a resident of Pashcim Baluadanga area of the town, and his wife Suraiya Begum, 45.

Police sources said locals found the bodies of the couple in their rented house in Lili Mor area in the district town in the morning and informed the matter to police.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies from the scene.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Kotwali PS Iman Ali confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter.

On the other hand, police recovered the throat-slit body of a beggar from a banana orchard in Biral Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Wahed Ali, 50, a resident of Daril Village in the upazila. He was a beggar and used to beg in different areas.

Quoting locals, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Jinnah Al Mamun said the throat-slit body of Wahed was spotted at the banana orchard by its owner in the afternoon and later, he informed the matter to police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter, the ASP added.

CHAPAINAWABGANJ: Police recovered the hanging body of an elderly man from his residence in Sadar Upazila of the district on Thursday evening.

The deceased was identified as Nawshad Ali, 78, a resident of Namoshankarbati Jannatpara area in the upazila.

According to police sources, locals spotted the body of the man hanging from the ceiling in his house in the evening and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Chapainawabganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Chapainawabganj Sadar PS SI Jalal Uddin confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.

NARSINGDI: Police recovered the body of an elderly man from a canal in Madhabdi Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.

The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.

Police sources said locals spotted the body of the man in Damer Bhawala area at around 4 pm and informed the matter to police.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene and sent it to Narsingdi Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Madhabadi PS OC Rakibuzzaman confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter and trying to identify the deceased.

SIRAJGANJ: Police recovered the body of an elderly man from a swamp in Sadar Upazila of the district on Tuesday evening.

The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.

It was known that locals spotted the body of the man floating on water at the swamp in the evening and informed police.

Being informed, police rushed there and recovered the body.

The body was, later, sent to Sirajganj 250-bed Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Sirajganj PS OC Humayun Kabir confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter and trying to identify the deceased.

MUNSHIGANJ: Police recovered the body of a teenage girl from the district town on Tuesday night.

The deceased was identified as Jesika Akter Jesi, 16, daughter of Saudi Arabia expatriate Selim Dewan, a resident of Satanikhil area in the district town. She was an SSC examinee from AVJM Government Girls' School in the town this year.

Police sources said Jesika was rescued in a critical condition from in front of the house of Arifur Rahman, president of Munshiganj Town Traders' Association and former member of the Zilla Parishad, in Madhya Courtgaon area at around 6pm, and taken to Munshiganj General Hospital. The on-duty doctor there referred the girl to Dhaka Medical College Hospital for better treatment. The relatives of Jesika took her back to Munshiganj General Hospital at around 8:55pm from the way to Dhaka as her condition deteriorated further. She was declared dead by the on-duty doctor at that time.

Physician of the hospital Dr Shoibal Bosak said they were informed that the girl fell from the roof of five-storey building owned by Arifur Rahman. But no symptoms of falling from the roof were found on the body of Jesika.

The deceased's family members alleged that she was murdered in a planned way.

Munshiganj Sadar Circle ASP Khairul Islam said on information, police recovered the body of the girl and sent it to the hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The actual reason behind her death would be known after getting the autopsy report.

However, the law enforcers have detained four people including Arifur Rahman and his wife Kaniz Fatema in this regard, the ASP added.

















