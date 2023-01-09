

After 15 days of training, certificates and allowances have been distributed among 375 women











After 15 days of training, certificates and allowances have been distributed among 375 women in Koyra Upazila of Khulna on Sunday under the supervision of Ministry of Women and Child Affairs. The photo shows Koyra Upazila Women Affairs Officer Reshma Akhter her presidential speech at the distribution programme held in Koyra Kapotaksh College hallroom at noon. Upazila Animal Resources Officer Dr Kazi Mustain Billah was present there as the chief guest. Foundation Public Relations Officer Shariful Islam Kajol conducted the programme. photo: observer