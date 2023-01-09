Class III students still deprived of new books at Chilmari

CHILMARI, KURIGRAM, Jan 8: Students of Class III in Chilmari Upazila of the district did not get books

They were supposed to get new books on the first day of the New Year.

This year, the requirement of books for class three is 4,250 sets in the upazila. But not a single set of books reached the upazila.

Upazila Education Officer Mohammad Abu Saleh Sarkar said, a total of 4,150 sets of books of pre-primary level reached for 104 schools in the upazila. These book sets were for 93 government primary schools, three private schools, 5 kindergartens, and three NGO schools.

Class I book requirement was 4,050 sets, but mathematics book was not included. Class II book requirement was 4,190 sets, but Bengali and mathematics were not included.

The book set requirement for Class III was 4,250 sets. But no books were reached.

A total of 3,905 book sets were required for Class IV. These sets also excluded mathematics, Science and religious books.

For Class V, 3,620 book sets reached, but excluding English.

The academic life of the students in the upazila were hampered amid corona pandemic in the last two years.

Upazila Primary Education Officer Abu Saleh said, 90 per cent students have got books. After getting more books, the remaining 10 per cent will be given books, he added.

Guardians demanded ensuring the 100 per cent distribution of books on the emergency basis, the education officer maintained.













