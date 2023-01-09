39th anniv of ‘Lok-Lokaloy’ prog held in Natore

NATORE, Jan 8: Small caste people celebrated the 39th anniversary of 'Lok-Lokaloy', a regular programme of BTV channel in the district on Friday.

BTV channel has been broadcasting the programme for the last 39 years for the people of low caste community to change their life-style. On this occasion, a discussion meeting and a cultural function were arranged in the hall room of Natore Press Club (NPC).

Deputy Commissioner M. Shamim Ahmed attended the function as the chief guest. President of the NPC Farazi Ahmed Rafiq Babon presided over it.

Speakers said, the present government is working relentlessly for the development of the country. There will be no inequality among the people. Every people will be able to live happily in the country in future.

Among others, Sharmin Sattar, Natore Sadar Upazila nirbahi officer, Bilash Kumer, sub-assistant engineer of TV sub-centre in Natore, and Zia Latiful, inspector of criminal branch of District Police spoke at the function.











