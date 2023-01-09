Video
Man killed in wild elephant attack at Nalitabari

Published : Monday, 9 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
Our Correspondent

NALITABARI, SHERPUR, Jan 8: A young man was trampled to death by a wild elephant in Nalitabari Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon. The deceased was identified as Shariful Islam Sharif, 30, son of Abdul Karim, a resident of Dawdhara Village under Noyabil Union in the upazila.
Local sources said a herd of wild elephants has been vandalising houses in the village for the last last few days.
Shariful along with others went to Laltila Jungle to chase the elephants in the afternoon. At that time, the elephants attacked them sensing their presence in the area. At one stage of the attack, Sharif was trampled by an elephant, though the others managed to flee the scene.
Officer-in-Charge of Nalitabari Police Station Emdadul Haque confirmed the confirmed the incident, adding that the body was recovered from the scene.


