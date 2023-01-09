

Sweeping cold waves paralyses life



Currently, medium to extreme cold waves are sweeping over the country, hampering normal life almost everywhere. On Saturday morning, the country's lowest temperature was recorded in Chuadanga district at 8.4 degree Celsius. The district has been recording the lowest temperatures over the past few days in a row. However, Dhaka recorded 11.5 degree Celsius on the same day - lowest this season.



The shivering cold due to cold waves is causing immense suffering for the people, forcing them to stay indoors. In particular, the low-income people including day-labourers, rickshaw pullers and the people living out in the open have been facing a massive dilemma due to lack of accommodation and warm clothing including those living in Dhaka.



However, we are mainly concerned since the intensified cold weather has also triggered an unexpected surge in Pneumonia among our children besides other winter diseases.



According to registers of two children's hospitals of Dhaka, a total of 437 children were admitted to Bangladesh Shishu Hospital and Institute (BSHI) in the capital with pneumonia � approximately a 25 percent increase compared to the previous month. In November, the number was 315. Moreover, about 10 children with the disease are being admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) everyday on average.



Nevertheless, in order to prevent untimely death and critical situations, we advise all parents to take extra caution if any child shows symptoms of cough, cold, high fever, and breathing problems. Lest we forget, delayed hospital admission is the main reason behind deaths of such juvenile patients. And Pneumonia is still the main cause of death of children aged less than 5 years in Bangladesh. Some 12,000 children under 5 years of age die of Pneumonia every year.



Not that this weather related health dilemma is a new phenomenon , but given its regular recurrence every year the government besides health authorities concerned must equip the hardest hit poor people with appropriate winter clothing and medicines.



Most importantly, it is crucial for the government to have an approximate estimation of how many people are affected due to cold waves and therefore, aim towards implementing a long term strategy.



If not all among the poor, every year we should aim to equip at least a selective group of unaided sufferers to deal with extreme weather conditions on a regular basis. Drawing lessons from this harsh season, we expect the government to adopt well chalked-out initiatives to prevent further miseries and deaths before the next winter arrives.

