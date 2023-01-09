Better waste management needed

Dear Sir

Waste management is one of the most neglected problems we have in Dhaka city. The two city corporations responsible for waste management are doing a terrible job of maintaining Dhaka's cleanliness.



After collecting waste from houses, they often dump that waste on the roadside in open dustbins. It is then loaded onto trucks and disposed of at landfills. The process is very archaic and tedious. And people are often exposed to waste dumped along roads for a long time. The negative health impact of this is barely considered. It is time for our city corporations to consider using Circulatory Dust Vans to address this issue. A Circulatory Dust Van is a smart, dynamic and compacted van which has two chambers; one is for septic substances and the other for non-septic substances. These small vehicles have portable cover like polythene, so there will be less chance for people and the environment to get exposed to the toxins that the waste contains.



The advantage here is that no fixed dustbins will be needed and there will be no or less negative impact on human health.



Saiful Islam

Shantinagar, Dhaka



