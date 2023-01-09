Qatar airways and its disgraceful service at Dhaka Airport



Late morning on the Sunday the 8th of January�23, my young son Mohsin and I made our way to the Dhaka Airport to take QR641 to Doha and QR015 to LHR with almost a two-hour layover. Typically, it was a misty Dhaka winter morning where the mist dissipates over a couple of hours. The traffic was moderate and we reached the airport at 8am, almost three hours before the actual flight. These delays can be fore planned for.At the check-in counter, we were told to expect delays and that the flight could be delayed to 1pm which meant that we would miss our connection to London Heathrow. The counter informed me to wait till 9am while they fixed us up with an alternative connection, which made sense. I waited till 9:30am, but nothing happened. When I asked, I was told that it would take some more time while they fixed an alternative. This alternative was never happened and after numerous prevarications and waiting for over two hours, I was told that if I went to Doha on my scheduled flight, I would have a long wait there. This was more agreeable than spending the extra hours at Dhaka airport outside the check-in. I asked to go but they would not check-in my bags. The duplicitous Manager at the counter continued to evade me and other passengers who were ready to spend extra hours in Doha and wanted to catch their booked flight. This included a medical doctor with his elderly incapacitated mother.There was an air of favouritism with some passengers being checked-in. When I insisted that we be checked in, I was told that our ticket had been unilaterally altered to the 9pm flight (10 hours late) without my consent or any discussions with me whatsoever. It was as if, we were items of freight, and they could unilaterally schedule us willy-nilly, given their preferences and priorities. The rudeness and off-hand behaviour was mind-boggling. In my 58 years of flying and being one of the top geoscientists in the world, I have never seen the like of this. In fact, the Emir of Qatar is a Harrovian school friend of my younger son.Why is it that the Dhaka bound planes are the worst in the Qatari Fleet and why is it that the behaviour of the Dhaka Qatar Airways check-in staff put even a third-world airline to shame. Does the airline deem it unnecessary to train its Dhaka staff on Customer Relations and Courtesy or, is only the worst, deemed suitable for Bangladeshis.As I used to tell the Kuwaiti Royals, it is only due to the South Asian labour that they are able to build these grandiose schemes with the smallest of budgets. Instead of saying, �Thank You�, South Asians are treated with such disrespect and disdain. Let us pause and think�.It is 4 PM and eight hours have passed, I still have not received details of my rescheduled flight.Dr Muhammad Tahseen is a retired Geoscientist with worldwide experience in hydrocarbon Exploration and Development, he writes from London