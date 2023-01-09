

US-Burma Act and its impacts on Bangladesh



People took to the street in protest of the coup and the gunned down over 1,000 demonstrators in broad daylight, arrested thousands of activists alongside imposing martial law in several areas. Junta Government shut down media outlets, internet and social media blackouts to cut out Myanmar citizen�s from the rest of the World.



Amidst all red eyes, National Unity Government (NUG), anti-junta government alliance was formed on April 16 that year and the French Senate adopted a resolution to acknowledge the alliance immediately. The European Union (EU) and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) also passed respective resolutions affirming support for the NUG.



Now, the USA came forward with the enactment of legislative measures. On December 22 in 2022, US President Joe Biden signed the Burma Unified through Rigorous Military Accountability Act (BURMA), the legislation was first introduced in October 2021. The pro-democratic and anti-military Burmese organization like People�s Defence Forces (PDF),Ta�ang National Liberation Army (TNLA), the National Unity Consultative Council (NUCC), the Committee Representing Pyidaungsu Hluttaw (CRPH) and those who joined the Civil Disobedient Movement (CDM) will be brought under a uniform umbrella by this initiative alongside the National Unity Government (NUG).



The Burma Act, a step for Myanmar�s Spring Revolution, allows cutting off revenue through sanctions to the Myanmar Oil and Gas Enterprise (MOGE), which estimated to account for up to 70 percent of the Tatmadaw�s funding. It also makes designations against senior army officials �mandatory� within 180 days and allows the US to take action against international banks engaged in financial dealings with the junta.



It also includes a call for the State Department to evaluate whether the Tatmadaw�s intense persecution of ethnic Rohingya Muslims as attacks on Rohingya villages since 2017 including mass murder, rape, and razing of homes, drove an estimated 1.1 million into refugee camps in Bangladesh. Approximately 600,000 remain under oppressive rule in Myanmar, more than 9,000 were killed and up to 43,000 were or still are missing.



The act furthermore, asks for the release of political prisoners like movement activists, politicians and journalists verbally and by authorizing over US $450 million in humanitarian aid to strengthen federalism among the states and pressurizing constitutional reform efforts to foster the pro-democracy movement in Myanmar over five years.



The bill authorizes the US to support international justice mechanisms and to push for greater action at the United Nations against the military regime.



After couple of weeks of passing the Burma Act, Myanmar Junta government released 7,012 arrested politicians, movement activists, student leaders and journalists. On January 3, the day before the independence day of the country, the declaration came. The number they considered to be free is massive and it�s a possible effect of the new US legislation.



The Burma Act is not only significant for its stricter measures in establishing democracy in Myanmar but also has far reaching effect on global geo-political scenario. The act is going to hold Russia and the China accountable for supporting the Tatmadaw. The possible diplomatic turmoil will begin here.



The nerves war between the Capitalist USA led pole and the Socialist China-Russian beltis sure to be further fuelled when the USA will try to intervene in China-Russian domination. The two communist powers vetoed twice in the UN assembly against Myanmar�s humanitarian crisis discussion, and are strong in their views, must not be willing to go on table for dialogue on the issue. The US methods of negotiation therefore, will be a matter to look on. Pressure, sanction or military imposition will worsen not only the region but the global atmosphere.



There is another geo-political calculation to take under consideration that is the USA�s friendship in South and South-East Asia. After Pakistan, India were considered as the most reliable ally for the Americans (still linger in black and white). Washington however, hardly could pivot on their South Asian friends, especially after India�s inclusion in the new politico-economic zone with Russia, China and Brazil. The alliance established New Development Bank that challenges US-led World Bank and Asian Development Bank (ADB).



Besides, Delhi was reluctant after Russia�s intervention in Ukraine last year, despite call from Washington and their allies. USA consequently, must be looking for a new watchtower in the Southern Asian region and Myanmar can be the best option for them, if they come out successful with their plan.



The hidden far-reaching diplomatic aim (not sure if any) is to set-up US base in Myanmar, the landscape surrounded by China and India, will sure to call global unrest and the possibility of another war game can�t be ignored.



Now the question is, what is the relationship between the Burma Act and Bangladesh? Answer is- very close. Bangladesh, shares 271km borders with Myanmar and accommodates more than one million Rohingya refugees, have direct impact of the newly passed US Act. Rohingyas in Bangladesh are getting out of the camps and committing several offensive activities in disguise. A handful of others are engaging with religious extremist groups. Besides, the camps become the sanctuary for drug and arm smugglers. Furthermore, shells land in Bangladesh territory from Myanmar border very frequently as a result of the clash between isolated militia groups and the Tatmadaw led forces. The execution of Burma Act, will certainly bring big relief for Bangladesh after resettlement of Rohingyas in their home soil and establishing tie between Armed forces and Civilian groups.



The inter-regional political alternation on the other hand, will be a big threat for Bangladesh if the USA chooses Myanmar as their fort. The colder relationship between Bangladesh and the USA in recent years will pour further cold water. The Indian and Chinese strategies against US invasion in Myanmar also will play a big role as Bangladesh has been maintaining close tie with India, Russia and China in recent times.



Establishment of democracy in Myanmar and resettlement of Rohingyas are rosy sides of the newly enacted Burma Act in the US Parliament. The sweet fruit of it however, is entirely depending on the diplomatic smartness of all the stakeholders including the US Authorities, the Tatmadaw, China, India, Russia and even Bangladesh.

- Ahasan Uddin Bhuiyan, Journalist the Daily Observer















