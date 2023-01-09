Dhamrai fire: Child victim dies at DMCH

A one and a half-year-old child among five who sustained severe burn injuries in a fire following a blast at a house in Dhamrai upazila died at Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) early Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Mariam.

Mariam, who was undergoing treatment at Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery with 15 per cent burn injuries, died around 2:30 am, the hospital's resident surgeon Dr SM Ayub Hossain said.

The other victims are- Md Manjurul, 32, a garment worker, his wife Josna Begum, 25, Josna's elder sister Hosna Begum, 30 and her daughter Sadiya Akter, 18, all hail from Kishoreganj uapzila of Nilphamari district.

Manjurul received 33 percent burns while Josna 40 percent, Hosna 25 percent and Sadiya 75 percent, said Dr Ayub.

On Saturday, the blast occurred around 5.30am when Josna Begum tried to light their gas stove on the second floor of their rented house at Kumral village under Dhamrai.

It is suspected that fire originated from gas leaked from the gas cylinder in the kitchen. -UNB











