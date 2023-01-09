Video
Monday, 9 January, 2023, 11:15 AM
City News

Ferry services on Paturia-Daulatdia, Aricha-Kazirhat resume after 11 hours

Published : Monday, 9 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM

MANIKGANJ, Jan 8: Ferry services on the Paturia-Daulatdia and Aricha-Kazirhat routes resumed on Sunday morning, after 11 hours of disruption caused by thick fog.
Ferry service on Paturia-Daulatdia route remained suspended from 10:30 pm on Saturday due to poor visibility. Services resumed around 9:00am on Sunday, said Shah Md Khaled Nawaz, deputy general manager (Commercial) of Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation (BIWTC) at Aricha point.
Meanwhile, ferry service on the Aricha-Kazirhat route was suspended from 9:30pm on Saturday night and resumed at 9:30am on Sunday morning as fog started to dissipate.
Four ferries on Paturia-Daulatdia and two on Aricha-Kazirhat routes were stranded in the middle of the Padma.
Over 300 small and large vehicles were seen waiting on both sides to cross the river, causing immense suffering for the passengers amidst the cold, the BIWTC official added.     UNB


