Indian journalists’ visit will boost relations: Hasan

CHATTOGRAM, Jan 8: Information and Broadcasting Minister and Awami League Joint General Secretary Dr Hasan Mahmud on Sunday said the visit of Indian journalists to Bangladesh will reach the relations of the two countries a new height and it will play a positive role in deepening the spiritual ties among the people of the two neighbours.

The minister said this while exchanging views with the visiting Indian journalists in Bangabandhu Hall at Chattogram Press Club (CPC) here.

Twenty five journalists from Kolkata and nine from Assam and Guwahati city- are now visiting the port city. On the invitation of the Information and Broadcasting Ministry, the journalists reached here on January 6 and will depart on January 10.

Hasan along with the Indian journalists visited Bangabandhu Tunnel and European Club at Pahartoli, the martyrdom place of Pritilata Waddedar, one of the pioneers of the anti-British movement.

Hasan said Bangladesh has been changed and the relations between the two countries have raised a new height in the last 14 years under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Indian Premier Narendra Modi.

He said, "Though we are the citizens of two countries, but we hear the songs of same birds and grow up in the same river basin. The barbed wire fence could not divide our bond, culture, tradition, religion, language and above all our affection."

The minister said the Indian people were also suffered during the great Liberation War and about one crore people took shelter in India at that time. The bond between Bangladesh and India will be inscribed with golden letters, said Hasan. -BSS













