Youth dies after being hit by truck in Dhaka’s Rayerbazar

A 22-year-old man was killed as a truck hit a rickshaw van in the capital's Rayerbazar area on Sunday morning.

The deceased was identified as Rabbi, an employee of a chicken wholesale shop at Rayerbazar.

The accident occurred near Martyr Intellectual graveyard around 6 am when the truck hit the van carrying Rabbi on his way back to his shop after delivering chickens at Nabisco area of Tejgaon, said his co-worker Ohid Mia, who was peddling the van.

Rabbi fell from the van and was crushed under the wheels of the truck, he added.

He was rushed to Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) where doctors declared him dead, said Inspector Bachchu Mia, in-charge of DMCH police outpost.

The body has been kept at the hospital morgue, he added. -UNB











