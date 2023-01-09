IED-making equipment found in Sunamganj house

Police in Sunamganj have found equipment to make improvised explosive devices or IEDs while raiding an abandoned house in the district's Jagannathpur Upazila.

According to the district's Assistant Superintendent of Police Shubashish Dhar, a police team coincidentally discovered a cache of equipment while carrying out a raid in the house acting on a tip-off.

"Some local people told us that they have spotted some unfamiliar faces going in and out of the house at night for several days. That's why we carried out a search in the house," he said.

The house, situated in Fechi Atghar village under Asharkandi Union of the Upazila, is owned by a man named Sadiqur Rahman Afzal Fechi, who was arrested multiple times earlier for illegal possession of firearms.

Police have yet to arrest Sadiqur in this connection, ASP Shubashish said.

Ripon Kumar Modak, another additional superintendent of police (crime) of the district, said the raid was being carried out to arrest another man, who was accused in another criminal case.

"When the police team arrived, a man managed to flee the police cordon, which gave them probable cause to search the house. Then the police team found the IED-making equipment."

A team of Bangladesh Army's bomb disposal unit later joined the search party as well, ASP Ripon said.

However, no explosives were found during the search, according to the ASP.

"We will brief the media about it later," he said.

Mizanur Rahman, chief of Jagannathpur Police Station, said the operation was ongoing. -bdnews24.com