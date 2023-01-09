Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 9 January, 2023, 11:15 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

IED-making equipment found in Sunamganj house

Published : Monday, 9 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50

Police in Sunamganj have found equipment to make improvised explosive devices or IEDs while raiding an abandoned house in the district's Jagannathpur Upazila.
According to the district's Assistant Superintendent of Police Shubashish Dhar, a police team coincidentally discovered a cache of equipment while carrying out a raid in the house acting on a tip-off.
"Some local people told us that they have spotted some unfamiliar faces going in and out of the house at night for several days. That's why we carried out a search in the house," he said.
The house, situated in Fechi Atghar village under Asharkandi Union of the Upazila, is owned by a man named Sadiqur Rahman Afzal Fechi, who was arrested multiple times earlier for illegal possession of firearms.
Police have yet to arrest Sadiqur in this connection, ASP Shubashish said.
Ripon Kumar Modak, another additional superintendent of police (crime) of the district, said the raid was being carried out to arrest another man, who was accused in another criminal case.
"When the police team arrived, a man managed to flee the police cordon, which gave them probable cause to search the house. Then the police team found the IED-making equipment."
A team of Bangladesh Army's bomb disposal unit later joined the search party as well, ASP Ripon said.
However, no explosives were found during the search, according to the ASP.
"We will brief the media about it later," he said.
Mizanur Rahman, chief of Jagannathpur Police Station, said the operation was ongoing.    -bdnews24.com



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IED-making equipment found in Sunamganj house
Police broke up a garment workers protest rally marching towards the Ministry of Labour
Chandpur UP Chair Selim gets bail
BB simplifies  formalities for NRB Taka accounts
BD's growth in past 50 years a remarkable story: Biden
No bar to release Fakhrul, Abbas from jail
Cold wave may loosen its bite, thick fog to persist  
Victim's girlfriend gets  bail after 59 days in jail


Latest News
51 held in anti-drug drives in city
Global leaders condemn assault on Brazilian govt buildings
Teenage boy held with firearm in Kishoreganj
Bangabandhu's Homecoming Day Tuesday
Sedition complaint filed against Nur
Is sleeping on stomach good for you?
Mbappe defends Zidane amid 'disrespectful' FFF boss comments
Bolsonaro backers ransack Brazil presidential palace, Congress
Bill on the universal pension returns to the House after scrutiny
BB simplifies documentary formalities of NRBs for opening Taka accounts
Most Read News
Bill on the universal pension returns to the House after scrutiny
Fardin murder: Bushra gets bail
Former Cameroon international Modeste M'Bami dies at 40
Apex court upholds HC bail for Fakhrul, Abbas
Foggy weather disrupts flight operations at Dhaka airport
Chuadanga, Jashore shiver as mercury drops to 7.8°C
Four farmers abducted by 'Rohingya terrorists' in Teknaf
Final game to be held in January next year: Quader
17 killed, 22 injured in China road accident due to fog
BB simplifies documentary formalities of NRBs for opening Taka accounts
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft