Chandpur UP Chair Selim gets bail

A Dhaka court on Sunday granted bail to Chandpur's much-talked about union parishad chairman Md Selim Khan in a case filed for amassing wealth illegally .

Judge Md Asaduzzaman of Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge's Court passed the order, said his lawyer Advocate Shahinoor Rahman.

Prosecutor Mosharraf Hossain Kajol stood for the Anti-Corruption Commi-ssion (ACC).

The court granted his bail until submission of investigation report in the case. However, the court also asked him to submit his passport.

Earlier on October 12 last year, the same court sent him to jail after rejecting his bail petition in the case.

The High Court on September 14 last year granted four weeks' anticipatory bail to Selim Khan, also an expelled Awami League leader, in the corruption case.

On September 18, the commission submitted a petition to the Appellate Division, seeking a stay on the HC order of bail.

After the hearing, the SC on September 20 stayed a High Court order and ordered Selim Khan to surrender before the trial court concerned by September 27 in connection with the case.

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on August 1 last year filed a case against Selim Khan on the allegation of acquiring illegal wealth worth Tk 34.53 crore and concealing the information of wealth worth Tk 66.99 lakh.















