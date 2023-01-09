Video
BD's growth in past 50 years a remarkable story: Biden

Published : Monday, 9 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57

Newly-appointed Bangladesh Ambassador to the USA Muhammad Imran presenting credentials to US President Joe Biden at the White House in Washington DC on Saturday. PHOTO: PID

US President Joe Biden has said his country acknowledges their enduring partnership with Dhaka and termed Bangladesh's economic growth in the past 50 years a "remarkable story".
"I hope our nations will continue to work on democratic governance, climate change, refugees, and maritime security. We are invested in your success and support the ability of all Bangladeshis to freely participate in and contribute to their country's development," he said.
The US president made the remarks while accepting the credentials of the newly-appointed Bangladesh Ambassador to the USA Muhammad Imran at the White House, according to Bangladesh Embassy in Washington DC.
"As 2022 marks the 50th anniversary of US-Bangladesh relations, I would like to acknowledge our enduring partnership with Bangladesh," Biden mentioned in his written remarks.
While formally presenting the credentials to the US president recently, Ambassador Imran conveyed the greetings of President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to the US president.
Welcoming the new Bangladesh envoy in the United States, Biden said his administration looks forward to working with the ambassador to expand bilateral relations between the two countries.
"My administration looks forward to working with you to deepen our relations as we address the opportunities and challenges ahead. It is a pleasure to welcome you to Washington," he said in a letter to the ambassador.
Biden also assured the Bangladesh ambassador of extending all sorts of cooperation during his      tenure in the United States.
Bangladesh has emerged as an important partner on international trade and investment, climate change, humanitarian, refugee, United Nations peacekeeping, and counterterrorism, maritime and other security issues, he continued.
Biden said Bangladesh has expanded its largely agrarian-based economy to a regional economic power poised to become a major participant in global supply chains.
Appreciating Bangladesh's generosity in hosting nearly one million Rohingyas, the US president said they will continue to support Bangladesh in assisting these refugees and their host communities, and protecting their rights.
The United States is committed to finding sustainable and durable solutions to this humanitarian crisis, he said.
On the Covid-19 pandemic, the US president mentioned that the United States is proud to partner with Bangladesh to address the global pandemic under the Covid-19 Global Action Plan.
"We are committed to expanding our growing partnership in the months and years ahead," he remarked.
This was for the first time after the coronavirus pandemic, the US president in White House recently received in-person the credentials of the newly-appointed envoys.
Ambassador Imran was the first in a group of 10 ambassadors who presented credentials.
After returning from the White House, Ambassador Imran paid rich tributes to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman by placing a floral wreath at the bust of Bangabandhu at Bangladesh embassy.    -UNB


