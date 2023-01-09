No bar to release Fakhrul, Abbas from jail

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on Sunday upheld the High Court (HC) order that granted six-month bail to BNP Secretary General

Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and Standing Committee member Mirza Abbas, in a case over the clash between police and the party activists in the capital's Naya Paltan on December 7 last year.

There is no legal bar for Fakhrul and Abbas to be released from jail following the apex court order, lawyers concerned for both sides opined.

The apex court came up with their bail after withdrawing its chamber judge's order that on January 3 asked the lawyers of Fakhrul and Abbas not to furnish the bail bonds for them before the lower court concerned till January 8.

The apex court also asked the High Court to dispose of by 30 days its rule issued about the regular bail of the BNP leaders.

A four-member bench of the Appellate Division headed by Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique passed the order following a petition filed by the state seeking stay on the HC order of bail.

Other three judges of the bench are Justice M Enayetur Rahim, Justice Md Ashfaqul Islam, and Justice Jahangir Hossain Selim.

Attorney General AM Amin Uddin appeared for the state while senior lawyer Zainul Abedin and Barrister Ruhul Kuddus Kazal argued for Fakhrul and Abbas during hearing of the petition on Sunday.

Earlier on January 3, the chamber court of the Appellate Division refused to stay the High Court (HC) order that granted six-month bail to BNP leaders in the case.

However, Chamber Judge of the Appellate Division Justice Jahangir Hossain Selim asked the counsels for the BNP leaders not to furnish bail bonds for them before the lower court concerned till January 8.

The Chamber Judge also sent the State's petition to its full bench for a hearing on the matter on January 8 following a petition filed by the State seeking a stay on the HC's bail order.

Earlier on January 2, the HC granted six-month bail to BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and Standing Committee member Mirza Abbas, in a case over the clash between police and the party activists in the capital's Naya Paltan on December 7 last year.

The HC bench comprising Justice Md Salim and Justice Md Riaz Uddin Khan granted the bail after hearing two separate bail petitions filed by Fakhrul and Abbas seeking bail in the case.

The court also issued a rule asking the government to explain as to why the two BNP leaders should not be granted permanent bail.

On December 21, Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge Asaduzzaman rejected the BNP leaders' bail petitions for the fourth time. On December 9, a team of Detective Branch (DB) of police picked up Fakhrul and Abbas from their homes in separate raids in the capital city.

Later, they were shown arrested in a case over the clash between police and the party activists in the capital's Naya Paltan. A Dhaka court sent them to jail rejecting their bail pleas.

On December 12, a Dhaka court rejected the bail petitions of 224 leaders and activists of BNP, including Fakhrul and Abbas.

On December 15, the bail petitions of the two BNP leaders were rejected again. On December 7, a Swechchasebak Dal leader was killed and around 50 others were injured in a clash between police and the BNP activists in front of the party's Naya Paltan Central Office, ahead of its December 10 rally.

Police filed four cases with Ramna, Shahjahanpur, Motijheel and Paltan police stations against 720 BNP activists and over 2,400 unnamed people in connection with the clash with BNP.

Of the BNP men, 450 were accused in the case filed with Naya Paltan Police Station, 20 with Motijheel Police Station and seven with Shahjahanpur Police Station.













