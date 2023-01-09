Cold wave may loosen its bite, thick fog to persist  

The mild to moderate cold wave, which is sweeping over Rajshahi and Rangpur divisions and the districts of Tangail, Faridpur, Manikganj, Jashore, Chuadanga, Satkhira and Kushtia, may abate from some places, according to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department.

The Met Office forecast that the temperature of night and day may rise slightly over the country. But, weather in the country may remain dry with temporary partly cloudy sky over the country.

It also forecast that moderate to thick fog may occur over the country during midnight to morning and it may continue till noon at places.

The ridge of sub-continental high extends up to West Bengal and adjoining northwestern part of Bangladesh. The seasonal low lies over South Bay extending its trough to North Bay, it said.

According to the Met Office bulletin issued on Sunday, Jashore and Chuadanga districts recorded the lowest temperature in Bangladesh, at 7.8 degree Celsius, in 24 hours till this morning as a mild cold wave is sweeping across the country. Dhaka recorded 12.3 degree Celsius during this period.

Rakibul Hasan, Officer-in-Charge of Chuadanga meteorological office said that Chuadanga has been recording the lowest temperatures for the third consecutive day. "This situation will remain for a day or two. The temperature may drop further," he added.

Night temperature may remain nearly unchanged and day temperature may rise slightly over the country. Due to the reduced difference between day and night temperature, moderate to severe cold conditions are likely over the country, it added.

After 12:00pm on Sunday, the sun started giving light in Dhaka city. As a result, the level of cold started receding and people were feeling warm a bit. The people of Dhaka city, especially the lower income and street people, have got relieved from the shivering cold for sometimes.

Due to the cold wave, the number of diarrhoea and pneumonia patients - mostly children and the elderly - is increasing in hospitals across the country including Dhaka city.

According to the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka officials, flight operations at the airport in Dhaka were disrupted on Sunday as heavy fog covered the capital like the past few days.

At least, eight international flights have been diverted and operations of seven others were delayed due to dense fog, Group Captain Kamrul Islam, Executive Director of the airport, told reporters.

Flights of Salam Air, Kuwait Air, Air Arabia, Jazeera Airlines, Gulf Air, Malindo and BG-350 airlines were diverted to Kolkata airport in India while the flight of Air Asia airline to Yangon in Myanmar.

Flights of seven airlines - Oman Air, Biman Bangladesh, Qatar Airways, Emirates, Saudia Airlines, Himalaya Airlines and Fly Dubai Airlines - were delayed due to poor visibility caused by dense fog.

Earlier on January 4, an international flight was diverted to Hyderabad in India and operations of seven others were delayed due to the same reason.

On January 3, two international flights carrying passengers from Qatar and Saudi Arabia headed for Dhaka airport made emergency landings at Sylhet Osmani International Airport due to dense fog.

Our Correspondent from Manikganj reports that ferry services on the Paturia-Daulatdia and Aricha-Kazirhat routes resumed at Sunday morning, after 11 hours of disruption caused by thick fog.

Ferry service on Paturia-Daulatdia route remained suspended from 10:30pm on Saturday due to poor visibility. Services resumed around 9:00am on Sunday, said Shah Md Khaled Nawaz, Deputy General Manager (Commercial) of Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation (BIWTC) at Aricha point.

Meanwhile, ferry service on the Aricha-Kazirhat route was suspended from 9:30pm on Saturday night and resumed at 9:30am on Sunday morning as fog started to dissipate.

Four ferries on Paturia-Daulatdia and two on Aricha-Kazirhat routes were stranded in the middle of the Padma. Over 300 small and large vehicles were seen waiting on both sides to cross the river, causing immense sufferings to the passengers amidst the cold, the BIWTC official added.

However, a biting cold spell has also continued to sweep across Kurigram. The district recorded 8.6 degree Celsius temperature in 24 hours till Sunday morning, said Kurigram's Rajarhat Agricultural Meteorological Office's Meteorological monitoring officer Tuhin Miah.

Due to the downtrend in the temperature, the people of char areas of 16 rivers including Brahmaputra, Dharla, Teesta and Dudhkumar were facing difficulties.

The number of diarrhoea and pneumonia patients - mostly children and the elderly - is increasing in hospitals of Kurigram, said Kurigram General Hospital Resident Physician Dr Shahinur Rahman Shipon.

Our Correspondent from Rajshahi reports that in a span of eight days, the temperature in Rajshahi district has decreased by 4.5 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature of the district was recorded at 8.5 degrees Celsius at 7:00am on Sunday. This was the lowest temperature in Rajshahi this season.

According to Rajshahi Meteorological Office, this year's winter started with 13.0 degrees Celsius. The temperature has dropped by 4.5 degrees Celsius in the last 8 days.

A mild cold wave is going on in Rajshahi region. The temperature may drop further this week. Rajshahi did not feel the severity of winter until mid-December, but the winter has increased for the last 2-3 weeks.

Though the sun started shining in the area, there is no impact of heat even when the sun was seen. Due to this, the intensity of cold is felt more throughout the day.

Meteorologist Kamal Uddin, Officer-in-Charge of the observatory, said that cold wave is going on in Rajshahi. The lowest temperature of this season was recorded on Sunday.

Our Correspondent from Bhola's Chafashon reports that the local Met Office on Sunday recorded 12.8 degree Celsius temperature in the area. According to the local people, the temperature was abnormal.













