Victim's girlfriend gets  bail after 59 days in jail

At last after languishing in jail for 59 days, Amatullah Bushra, the friend of victim BUET student Fardin Noor, was granted bail by a Dhaka court on Sunday.

Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) brilliant student Fardin Noor Parash's body was recovered by police on November 7 last year from the Shitalakhkhya River, behind a cotton mills at Siddhirganj, three days after he went missing.

Judge Tahsin Iftekhar of Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court-7 passed the bail order on Sunday.

The same court on January 5 heard the bail petition of Bushra and the court had fixed Sunday to pass order on the petition.

As per the court's earlier decision, it granted bail to Fardin's female friend. On December 5 last year, Bushra sought bail in the judge court after the CMM court's rejection order.

Bushra has been languishing in jail for almost two months in the case despite investigation agencies failing to find any evidence connecting her to her friend's death. Bushra was sent to jail on November 16 last year after her bail plea was rejected following the completion of her five-day remand.

Rampura police arrested Bushra, a friend of Fardin, from Banasree area on November 10 last year, after Fardin's father Kazi Nooruddin Rana filed a murder case against her.

Her family has been claiming that she is just a friend of Fardin and had nothing to do with the murder.

However, after over a month of investigation, the Detective Branch of police and the RAB on December 11 last year said Fardin died by suicide after jumping off a bridge into the Shitalakkhya River, where his body was found.But Fardin's father rejected the investigators' claim.

On the other hand a medical board comprising three doctors of Narayanganj General Hospital on November 8 opined Fardin had injury marks in his head and different parts of his body. There are also injury marks in his chest.

Fardin died three days ago and was physically tortured before his death.

According to the case statement, Fardin's friend Bushra and an unknown accused killed him and disposed of the body in the river. Bushra and Fardin knew each for the last four years.

Bushra is a first-year student of East West University.

Fardin was a 3rd year student of BUET's Civil Engineering Department and a resident of Qutubpur area in Narayanganj's Fatullah.














