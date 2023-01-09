15.43pc rise in power tariff seems likely

Per unit price to be Tk 8.23 at consumers' level

The technical evaluation committee of Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) on Sunday recommended the government to raise retail electricity price by 15.43 per cent. Due to the hike, the price of per unit of electricity will increase by Tk 1.21 at the consumers' level.

At present, the retail price of per unit is Tk 7.02. After the increase, the price will stand at Tk 8.23, according to the recommendation of the regulatory authority.

The recommendation was made following the proposals submitted by six state-owned power distribution companies to raise about 20 per cent of power tariff at the retail level.

On Sunday, a day-long public hearing was held in this regard at the BIAM Auditorium in Dhaka. BERC Chairman Md Abdul Jalil and four members of the regulatory body attended the hearing and heard the suggestions of the participants.

However, Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB), in a statement issued on Sunday, protested the decision of the BERC and urged the government not to implement the proposal of increasing the price considering the economic conditions of the people.

In the hearing, Dhaka Mass Transit Company Ltd (DMTCL) and the high-tech park authorities of the country have demanded affordable power supply from the distributors.

The six companies which have submitted proposal to hike power price, are Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB), Bangladesh Rural Electrification Board (BREB), Dhaka Power Distribution Company (DPDC), Dhaka Electric Supply Company (DESCO), Northern Electricity Supply Company PLS (NESCO) and West Zone Power Distribution Company Ltd (WZPDCL).

All the six state-owned power distribution bodies submitted their respective proposals on raising retail power tariff subsequent to the bulk power tariff hike. They have placed almost an identical proposal to raise retail power tariff by about 20 per cent.

They had submitted their proposals following the BERC's decision to hike bulk power tariff by 19.92 per cent with effect from December 1 last year.

As per the latest statistics, the financial loss of state-owned BPDB, the principal organisation in power sector and also the single buyer of electricity from private sector power plants, is likely to increase by Tk 18,094 crore in a single year.

According to BPDB's estimate, the financial loss will cross Tk 48,000 crore in the 2022-23 fiscal from Tk 29,915 crore in the fiscal year 2021-22, an increase of almost 67 per cent.

BPDB sources said that its revenue deficit has further increased due to purchase of electricity at higher price and sale at lower price, the hike in petroleum fuel prices and also the price escalation of US dollars.

Officials said the recent 19.92 per cent hike in the bulk tariff may help the BPDB to reduce its loss by only Tk 5,000 crore while a huge revenue deficit will remain a big burden.

On the other hand, the bulk power tariff hike puts pressure on power distribution companies to submit their retail tariff hike proposal to the BERC to cover their own revenue gaps.

The retail power tariff was last raised in March, 2020 by BERC after holding a public hearing.

Through an announcement, the BERC raised the power tariff on a weighted average by 5.3 per cent at the retail level with effect from March 1, 2020.

As per that decision, the retail power tariff was increased from Tk 6.77 to Tk 7.13 per unit (each kilowatt-hour).

Officials said the Power Division is under tremendous pressure from the Finance Ministry to raise power tariff in bulk and retail to cover its huge financial losses.

The recent commitment of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to provide a US$4.5 billion loan has increased the pressure as the donor agency has tagged a condition to decrease subsidy in the power sector and raise power tariff to cover the losses, said a Power Division official.













