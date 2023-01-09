Video
AL assigns some central body leaders divisional responsibilities

Published : Monday, 9 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70
Staff Correspondent

The newly-elected Joint General Secretaries and Organizing Secretaries of the ruling Awami League (AL) in the 22nd National Council have been given divisional responsibilities. AL President Sheikh Hasina has distributed the responsibility based on the powers given to the council.
The information was announced in a press release signed by AL Office Secretary Biplab Barua on
Sunday.
According to press release, Joint General Secretary Hasan Mahmud was given charge of Rangpur and Rajshahi divisions, Mahbubul Alam Hanif got the responsibility of Sylhet and Chattogram divisions, AFM Bahauddin Nasim got Khulna and Barishal divisions and Dipu Moni got the responsibility of Dhaka and Mymensingh divisions.
Meanwhile, Organising Secretary Ahmed Hossain got the responsibility of Sylhet division, BM Mozammel Haque got Khulna division, Abu Sayeed Al Mahmood Swapon got Chattogram division, SM Kamal Hossain got Rajshahi division, Mirza Azam got Dhaka division, Afzal Hossain got Barishal division, Shafiul Alam Chowdhury Nadel got Mymensingh division and Sujit Roy Nandi was given the responsibility of Rangpur division.
Sheikh Hasina was elected President of the party for the 10th time in a row at the 22nd National Council of the party on December 24. Obaidul Quader was appointed as General Secretary of AL for the third consecutive time.


