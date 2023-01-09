Dengue: 27 more patients hospitalised

Twenty-seven more people were hospitalised with dengue in the 24 hours till Sunday morning.

Of the new patients, seven were admitted to the hospitals in Dhaka and 20 outside it, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

A total of 176 dengue patients, including 62 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country. So far, DGHS recorded 269 dengue cases and 93 recoveries this year with zero death.

The country reported 281 deaths from the mosquito-borne disease last year, the highest ever dengue fatalities recorded in a single year in Bangladesh. The previous record of 179 deaths was reported in 2019.

The DGHS has recorded 62,423 dengue cases and 61,971 recoveries in the past year. UNB



