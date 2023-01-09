50 banks to disburse Tk 50b among farmers under refinancing scheme

A participatory agreement between Bangladesh Bank and 50 scheduled commercial banks were signed on Sunday aiming to avail funds from the Tk50 billion agriculture refinancing scheme.

In this regard a signing ceremony was held at the Bangladesh Bank's head quarters on the day in present of the central bank Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder.

The refinancing fund was created aiming to make Bangladesh for self dependent for food production and food security.

The participatory banks can avail the loan from the BB at reasonable rate of interest and the banks can refinance it to the farmers at maximum 4 per cent rate of interest.

The governor said in the rising scenario the government has put the highest emphasized on produing food and make Bangladesh self dependent on food.

He said if necessary, the fund will be increased to higher from existing Tk50 billion.

Deputy Governor AKM Sajedur Rahman Khan and other senior BB officials were also present in the signing ceremony.











