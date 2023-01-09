'Matarbari to be a regional hub in S Asian economy'

The government is constructing a deep seaport at Matarbari in Cox's Bazar sea coast to help the country handle growing exports and imports and ease pressure on the country's principal sea port Chattogram.

The government is also constructing Coal-based Power Plant, a LNG Terminal and developing highways.

Experts said Matarbari will become the most important export-import hub in South-Asian region in the future as the region is bustling with a number of mega projects, including Deep-Sea Port.

Construction works for the dream deep-sea port is going on in full swing. Talking to BSS, Chittagong Port Authority (CPA) Chairman Rear Admiral M Shahajahan said the deep-sea port being built by the CPA, will become the region's most important export-import hub in future.

"It will play a catalyst role and gain the reputation of the region's most important feeder port for mother vessels from the ports of neighbouring countries," he added.

The CPA chairman informed that once the 'Matarbari Port' comes into operation, it is expected that the country's first deep sea port would contribute 2 to 3 percent in growth of the national economy.

He said the main objective of the project is to enhance cargo handling capacity of Bangladesh through Matarbari Port and thus fulfill the demand of international trade as well as facilitating speedy port services for neighbouring countries.

"The existing yearly container handling capacity of Chittagong Port is 3.2 million Twenty-foot Equivalent Units (TEUs) of container. The growing demand will exceed the existing handling capacity within next few years. We have to increase the handling capacity by 4 million TEUs more within 2033. He said.

Mongla and Payra ports will not be able to meet the growing demand. So, Matarbari and Bay Terminal are likely to be the best way to meet the growing demand. Matarbari Port is likely to add 2 to 3 percent in GDP in the country's economy," he added.

He said the maritime connectivity of Bangladesh would increase remarkably, as the deep-sea port will enhance the total capacity of Chittagong Port in handling cargoes and containers several times.

The Matarbari Deep-sea Port Development Project is being implemented with 500 million US dollar financial help of Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA). The CPA is acquiring 1,225 acres of land for the project at Moheshkhali.

In the first phase, a total of 283 acres of land were acquired. A coal jetty, a storage yard and an ash pond will be built there.

At the port, mother vessels with more than 16-metre draft will be able to berth as against 9.5 metre draft capacity at Chittagong port. Container vessel with only 2400 TEUs of container can berth at the port jetties.

At the deep-sea port, the vessels carrying more than 8000 TEUs of container will be able to berth. Already the construction of a 14.3km long, 250m wide and 18.5m deep channel for the port is completed to widen the channel by another 100 metres. The channel will enable ships with a capacity of 80,000 tonnes to sail in. It will look like the Kashima Port in Japan.

The deep-sea port was originally planned for Matarbari coal-fired power plant. Then the government decided to turn it into a deep-sea port.

The port might be used by our neighbours' countries and 36 development projects, like power plants and special economic zones, are being built there by various government agencies. It will open a new era of trade and business development. -BSS











