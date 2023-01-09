

Jamuna Bank holds Annual Business Conference

The Annual Business Conference-2023 of Jamuna Bank Ltd was held at a resort in Gazipur. Chairman of Jamuna Bank Ltd and Jamuna Bank Foundation Al-Haj Nur Mohammed was present as chief guest in the conference.Directors of the bank Kanutosh Majumder, Md. Sirajul Islam Varosha, Independent Directors Md. Humayun Kabir Khan and M. Murshidul Huq Khan were also present as special guests.Bank's Managing Director and CEO Mirza Elias Uddin Ahmed presided over the programme.Bank's higher officials, divisional heads and all Branch Managers were also present. In the conference, Chairman Award-2022 was given to several branches and divisions of the bank for achieving business targets in the year 2022. Important decision related to the development and business of the bank were also taken in the conference.