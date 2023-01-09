Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 9 January, 2023, 11:13 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Jamuna Bank holds Annual Business Conference

Published : Monday, 9 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26
Business Desk

Jamuna Bank holds Annual Business Conference

Jamuna Bank holds Annual Business Conference

The Annual Business Conference-2023 of Jamuna Bank Ltd was held at a resort in Gazipur. Chairman of Jamuna Bank Ltd and Jamuna Bank Foundation Al-Haj Nur Mohammed was present as chief guest in the conference.
Directors of the bank Kanutosh Majumder, Md. Sirajul Islam Varosha, Independent Directors Md. Humayun Kabir Khan and M. Murshidul Huq Khan were also present as special guests.
Bank's Managing Director and CEO Mirza Elias Uddin Ahmed presided over the programme.
Bank's higher officials, divisional heads and all Branch Managers were also present. In the conference, Chairman Award-2022 was given to several branches and divisions of the bank for achieving business targets in the year 2022. Important decision related to the development and business of the bank were also taken in the conference.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Major brands paying below output cost to BD garment makers: Survey
50 banks to disburse Tk 50b among farmers under refinancing scheme
'Matarbari to be a regional hub in S Asian economy'
BD opens Banglabandha Dry Port to import yarn from Nepal
Jamuna Bank holds Annual Business Conference
Uttara Bank holds Annual Risk Conference
SBAC Bank signs deal with Bangladesh Bank
SIBL holds Annual Business Conference


Latest News
51 held in anti-drug drives in city
Global leaders condemn assault on Brazilian govt buildings
Teenage boy held with firearm in Kishoreganj
Bangabandhu's Homecoming Day Tuesday
Sedition complaint filed against Nur
Is sleeping on stomach good for you?
Mbappe defends Zidane amid 'disrespectful' FFF boss comments
Bolsonaro backers ransack Brazil presidential palace, Congress
Bill on the universal pension returns to the House after scrutiny
BB simplifies documentary formalities of NRBs for opening Taka accounts
Most Read News
Fardin murder: Bushra gets bail
Bill on the universal pension returns to the House after scrutiny
Former Cameroon international Modeste M'Bami dies at 40
Apex court upholds HC bail for Fakhrul, Abbas
Foggy weather disrupts flight operations at Dhaka airport
Chuadanga, Jashore shiver as mercury drops to 7.8°C
Four farmers abducted by 'Rohingya terrorists' in Teknaf
Final game to be held in January next year: Quader
17 killed, 22 injured in China road accident due to fog
BB simplifies documentary formalities of NRBs for opening Taka accounts
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft