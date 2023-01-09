

Uttara Bank holds Annual Risk Conference

The "Annual Risk Conference-2022" of Uttara Bank was held at its Head Office, Dhaka recently. Mohammed Rabiul Hossain, Managing Director and CEO of Uttara Bank Ltd was present as chief guest on the occasion, says a press release.The Conference was presided over by Deputy Managing Director of the Bank Maksudul Hasan (CRO). Other Deputy Managing Directors Md. Abul Hashem and Md. Ashraf-uz-Zaman and other Zonal Heads and Execcutives were connected virtually in the conference.