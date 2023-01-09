SIBL holds Annual Business Conference

Video
Published : Monday, 9 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70
Business Desk

The two-day Annual Business Conference-2023 of Social Islami Bank Ltd (SIBL) was held at Kuakata, Patuakhali on January 06-07.  
Dr. Md. MahbubUlAlam, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Bank, was present as chief guest while Zafar Alam, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank presided over the programme, says a press release.
Dr. Md. Jahangir Hossain, Professor A J M ShafiulAlam Bhuiyan, Ph.D, and Professor Mohammed Mizanur Rahman, Ph.D, Directors of the Bank, were present as special guests. Abu Reza Md. Yeahia, Additional Managing Director, delivered welcome speech on the occasion.
Deputy Managing Directors, Divisional Heads, Senior Executives and all Branch Managers of the Bank attended the program. Business strategies and ways of implementation were discussed in detail in the conference to achieve business targets.


