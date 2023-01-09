Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 9 January, 2023, 11:12 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

IDCOL to refinance scheme for green projects

Published : Monday, 9 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27
Business Desk

IDCOL to refinance scheme for green projects

IDCOL to refinance scheme for green projects

Infrastructure Development Company Ltd (IDCOL) has signed a participation agreement with the Bangladesh Bank for utilising "Refinance Scheme for Green Products/Projects/Initiatives" to the tune of Tk400 crore.
IDCOL Executive Director and CEO Alamgir Morshed; Chief Investment Officer Nazmul Haque; Chief Risk Officer Mohammed Jabed Emran and the Industrial and Energy Efficiency Finance (IEEF) team of IDCOL, participated in the signing ceremony held at the central bank recently, says a press release.
Under this fund, the facility will be extended favoring IDCOL's clients to adopt various environment-friendly, renewable energy and related initiatives as per Bangladesh Bank SFD Circular No: 04 dated 24 July 2022.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Major brands paying below output cost to BD garment makers: Survey
50 banks to disburse Tk 50b among farmers under refinancing scheme
'Matarbari to be a regional hub in S Asian economy'
BD opens Banglabandha Dry Port to import yarn from Nepal
Jamuna Bank holds Annual Business Conference
Uttara Bank holds Annual Risk Conference
SBAC Bank signs deal with Bangladesh Bank
SIBL holds Annual Business Conference


Latest News
51 held in anti-drug drives in city
Global leaders condemn assault on Brazilian govt buildings
Teenage boy held with firearm in Kishoreganj
Bangabandhu's Homecoming Day Tuesday
Sedition complaint filed against Nur
Is sleeping on stomach good for you?
Mbappe defends Zidane amid 'disrespectful' FFF boss comments
Bolsonaro backers ransack Brazil presidential palace, Congress
Bill on the universal pension returns to the House after scrutiny
BB simplifies documentary formalities of NRBs for opening Taka accounts
Most Read News
Fardin murder: Bushra gets bail
Bill on the universal pension returns to the House after scrutiny
Former Cameroon international Modeste M'Bami dies at 40
Apex court upholds HC bail for Fakhrul, Abbas
Foggy weather disrupts flight operations at Dhaka airport
Chuadanga, Jashore shiver as mercury drops to 7.8°C
Four farmers abducted by 'Rohingya terrorists' in Teknaf
Final game to be held in January next year: Quader
17 killed, 22 injured in China road accident due to fog
BB simplifies documentary formalities of NRBs for opening Taka accounts
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft