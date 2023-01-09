

IDCOL to refinance scheme for green projects

IDCOL Executive Director and CEO Alamgir Morshed; Chief Investment Officer Nazmul Haque; Chief Risk Officer Mohammed Jabed Emran and the Industrial and Energy Efficiency Finance (IEEF) team of IDCOL, participated in the signing ceremony held at the central bank recently, says a press release.

Under this fund, the facility will be extended favoring IDCOL's clients to adopt various environment-friendly, renewable energy and related initiatives as per Bangladesh Bank SFD Circular No: 04 dated 24 July 2022.











Infrastructure Development Company Ltd (IDCOL) has signed a participation agreement with the Bangladesh Bank for utilising "Refinance Scheme for Green Products/Projects/Initiatives" to the tune of Tk400 crore.IDCOL Executive Director and CEO Alamgir Morshed; Chief Investment Officer Nazmul Haque; Chief Risk Officer Mohammed Jabed Emran and the Industrial and Energy Efficiency Finance (IEEF) team of IDCOL, participated in the signing ceremony held at the central bank recently, says a press release.Under this fund, the facility will be extended favoring IDCOL's clients to adopt various environment-friendly, renewable energy and related initiatives as per Bangladesh Bank SFD Circular No: 04 dated 24 July 2022.