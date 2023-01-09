|
IDCOL to refinance scheme for green projects
|
Infrastructure Development Company Ltd (IDCOL) has signed a participation agreement with the Bangladesh Bank for utilising "Refinance Scheme for Green Products/Projects/Initiatives" to the tune of Tk400 crore.
IDCOL Executive Director and CEO Alamgir Morshed; Chief Investment Officer Nazmul Haque; Chief Risk Officer Mohammed Jabed Emran and the Industrial and Energy Efficiency Finance (IEEF) team of IDCOL, participated in the signing ceremony held at the central bank recently, says a press release.
Under this fund, the facility will be extended favoring IDCOL's clients to adopt various environment-friendly, renewable energy and related initiatives as per Bangladesh Bank SFD Circular No: 04 dated 24 July 2022.