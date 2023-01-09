Video
Monday, 9 January, 2023
Business

Saffron Sweets and Chocolates Fest ends today

Published : Monday, 9 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 18
Business Desk

Saffron Sweets and Bakeries Chairman Mohd. Mazharul Islam and Managing Director Mohammad Zahirul Islam along with other guests inaugurating Saffron Sweets and Chocolates Fest at 205 West Kafrul, Begum Rokeya Sarani, Agargaon in the capital on Friday.

A 4-day long festival Called- Saffron Sweets and Chocolates Fest, that kicked off on Friday at 205 West Kafrul, Begum Rokeya Sarani, Agargaon in the capital, will drop its curtain today (Monday).
The country's leading food retail chain companies - Saffron Sweets and Bakeries organized the fest, which was jointly inaugurated by the Chairman, Mohd. Mazharul Islam and Managing Director Mohammad Zahirul Islam of the organization.
Director of the organisation Md. Tanvir Hossain, high officials of the firm, business associates, and journalists from different newspapers and satellite channels. Local elites were also present in that ceremony.
The Saffron Sweets and Chocolate Fest has a wide variety of sweets, chocolates, cakes, cookies, and bakery products including Iran's famous Saffron Barfi, Khajor Barfi, Delhi Chamcham, Kashmiri Chamcham, Anjeer Roll, Nadia Sandesh, Kesar Kalakant, Adi Rasgolla, Motichur Laddu, etc.
The fest offered a 20 per cent discount on all products to its customers; a special opportunity to collect 100 per cent pure organic milk on regular basis for the first 100 customers, depending on the Registration process; And 1000 grams of Sweets for the Television and Fridge buyers of Sony-Smart from 1-9 January '23.
On this occasion, the Chairman of the organization,  Mohd. Mazharul Islam said, "We believe in Happy Cow, Happy Milk!" Hence, each and every single cow in the Smart Dairy Farm has been cared for with close monitoring. All the sweets and dairy products of this Saffron Sweets & Chocolate Fest are made from 100% pure organic milk as these cows were fed with 100% green grass produced by Smart Dairy Farm.
He also assured the buyers, "I believe that buyers will get genuine prices, genuine products, genuine services, genuine passion, and genuine care from Saffron Sweets and Bakeries through the G-5 policy."


