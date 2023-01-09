Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 9 January, 2023, 11:12 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Amid dollar woes, startup touts investment avenues in US

Published : Monday, 9 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59

KARACHI, Jan 8: In the middle of a serious dollar shortage that's forcing the government to withhold import payments for even food and industrial raw material, one startup is rolling out a US trading and investing product for Pakistani investors.
Elphinstone Pakistan wants Pakistanis to remit dollars for investments in American stocks and treasury bills, even though the government is trying to minimise dollar outflows at all costs.
"If you have a USD (US dollar) account in a Pakistani bank, the law says you're allowed to send that money abroad for any purpose. The only restriction is that the account can't be used for commercial purposes if it belongs to an individual. There's not even a limit on how much you can remit abroad," said company CEO Farooq Tirmizi while speaking to Dawn in a recent interview.
A personal finance advisory firm registered and licensed in both the United States and Pakistan, Elphinstone aims to help "middle-class retail clients" invest for retirement and other long-term goals.
Even though the product - one of the many that Elphinstone offers - appears to facilitate capital flight from Pakistan, Mr Tirmizi insists that the opposite is true.
"Our goal is to bring money into Pakistan rather than send it abroad," he says. Elphinstone aims to be the first Pakistani financial institution to "own the full relationship" that people have with investments, including those in foreign assets, he says.
For example, it's hard to invest in Pakistani stocks if you're a Pakistani but maintain an investment account at a big-name American firm. International financial institutions catering to retail investors have little exposure to Pakistani stocks.
Pakistan boasts of more than 500 listed companies. There're well-managed mutual funds here that Pakistanis with dollar holdings should be investing in, he says. Yet the dollar-denominated investments by Pakistanis abroad seldom flow back into Pakistan, except for consumption.
"We're the only player with the ability to have the funds redirected towards Pakistan for the purpose of investment. We're the only company that can tell people with mainly US investments to have some of their fixed-income investments directed to Pakistan because the yields are great even after adjusting for depreciation that they're able to move their money back and forth while remaining with a single investment company," he says. The product, therefore, facilitates capital movement, not capital flight, Mr Tirmizi insists.    -Dawn


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Major brands paying below output cost to BD garment makers: Survey
50 banks to disburse Tk 50b among farmers under refinancing scheme
'Matarbari to be a regional hub in S Asian economy'
BD opens Banglabandha Dry Port to import yarn from Nepal
Jamuna Bank holds Annual Business Conference
Uttara Bank holds Annual Risk Conference
SBAC Bank signs deal with Bangladesh Bank
SIBL holds Annual Business Conference


Latest News
51 held in anti-drug drives in city
Global leaders condemn assault on Brazilian govt buildings
Teenage boy held with firearm in Kishoreganj
Bangabandhu's Homecoming Day Tuesday
Sedition complaint filed against Nur
Is sleeping on stomach good for you?
Mbappe defends Zidane amid 'disrespectful' FFF boss comments
Bolsonaro backers ransack Brazil presidential palace, Congress
Bill on the universal pension returns to the House after scrutiny
BB simplifies documentary formalities of NRBs for opening Taka accounts
Most Read News
Fardin murder: Bushra gets bail
Bill on the universal pension returns to the House after scrutiny
Former Cameroon international Modeste M'Bami dies at 40
Apex court upholds HC bail for Fakhrul, Abbas
Foggy weather disrupts flight operations at Dhaka airport
Chuadanga, Jashore shiver as mercury drops to 7.8°C
Four farmers abducted by 'Rohingya terrorists' in Teknaf
Final game to be held in January next year: Quader
17 killed, 22 injured in China road accident due to fog
US acknowledges enduring partnership with Bangladesh: Biden
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft