Monday, 9 January, 2023, 11:11 AM
Home Business

Four Int'l trade shows on RMG begin Wednesday

Published : Monday, 9 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 78
Business Correspondent

Organisers of 4-international trade shows on Garment machinery and allied products holding a press conference at Hotel La Vinci in the capital on Sunday.

Four-international trade shows on Garment machinery and allied products will begin at International Convention City, Bashundhara, Dhaka on Wednesday 11 January. The trade shows will conclude on January 14.
The announcement about the trade shows came at a press conference held at Hotel La Vinci in the capital on Sunday. The organizers of the exhibition- ASK Trade & Exhibitions Pvt Ltd addressed the press conference.
These tradeshows are- 20th edition of GTB 2023 - Garment Technology Show Bangladesh 2023, 12th edition of GAP Expo 2023 - International Garment Accessories  & Packaging Expo jointly organised with Bangladesh Garment Accessories Packaging Manufacturers & Exporters Association, Maiden edition ITTF Bangladesh 2023 - India Textile Trade Fair Bangladesh 2023.
Jointly organised with South Gujarat Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SGCCI) concurrent with International Yarn & Fabrics Expo will be held  under one platform catering to the sourcing needs of RMG sector.
Multiple International Trade Shows focused on Garment Machinery, Yarn & Fabrics, Garment Accessories & Packaging aiding the sourcing needs of the Bangladesh RMG sector will remain open to all from 10 am to 7 pm every day.
Tipu Sultan Bhuiyan, Managing Director of ASK Trade & Exhibitions Pvt Ltd, Bangladesh Garments Accessories & Packaging Manufacturers & Exporters Association (BGAPMEA) President Mohammad Moazzem Hossain Mati addressed the press conference among others.


