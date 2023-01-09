Four Int'l trade shows on RMG begin Wednesday



Organisers of 4-international trade shows on Garment machinery and allied products holding a press conference at Hotel La Vinci in the capital on Sunday.

The announcement about the trade shows came at a press conference held at Hotel La Vinci in the capital on Sunday. The organizers of the exhibition- ASK Trade & Exhibitions Pvt Ltd addressed the press conference.

These tradeshows are- 20th edition of GTB 2023 - Garment Technology Show Bangladesh 2023, 12th edition of GAP Expo 2023 - International Garment Accessories & Packaging Expo jointly organised with Bangladesh Garment Accessories Packaging Manufacturers & Exporters Association, Maiden edition ITTF Bangladesh 2023 - India Textile Trade Fair Bangladesh 2023.

Jointly organised with South Gujarat Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SGCCI) concurrent with International Yarn & Fabrics Expo will be held under one platform catering to the sourcing needs of RMG sector.

Multiple International Trade Shows focused on Garment Machinery, Yarn & Fabrics, Garment Accessories & Packaging aiding the sourcing needs of the Bangladesh RMG sector will remain open to all from 10 am to 7 pm every day.

Tipu Sultan Bhuiyan, Managing Director of ASK Trade & Exhibitions Pvt Ltd, Bangladesh Garments Accessories & Packaging Manufacturers & Exporters Association (BGAPMEA) President Mohammad Moazzem Hossain Mati addressed the press conference among others.

















