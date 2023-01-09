Video
Tipu for motivating youth folk to self employments

Published : Monday, 9 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi urged the youth folk of the country to stress more on self employments in order to contribute to the development of the country.
He said this while addressing the closing session of the two-day "Dhaka Cattle Expo-2023" as the chief guest held in the capital on Saturday organised by the Department of Youth Development under the Ministry of Youth and Sports.
Tipu said that such cattle expo would help a lot to motivate the youths of the country towards self employments adding that such kind of expositions should be organized in regular basis, said a Commerce Ministry press release.
He mentioned that many entrepreneurs have been created in the country over the years thanks to the various steps of the government while the government is also providing all sorts of supports to the youth entrepreneurs including credit support.
"We've already become self reliant in meat production. Now we don't have to import cattle or sacrificial animals from abroad during the Holy Eid Ul Azha. We've enough cattle to meet the domestic demand where the youths have a great contribution," he added. Reiterating that Bangladesh would move towards becoming a developed country after graduating from the LDCs, the Commerce Minister said that Bangladesh is eying for attaining export earnings worth $80 billion by 2024.    -BSS


