Monday, 9 January, 2023, 11:11 AM
Advance Search
Home Business

Cash outside banks shot up by Tk 16,868 cr in October

Published : Monday, 9 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62
Business Correspondent

Cash outside banks increased by Tk 16,868 crore in November from Tk 2.36 lakh crore in October, as per Bangladesh Bank figure recently released.
.Economists said clients' are worried over the health of the county's banking sector and high inflation prompted them to withdraw funds from banks. Rumors about the sector's worsening condition added fuel to fire, they said.
Media has recently reported incidences of loan anomalies involving huge amounts of money in Shariah-based banks. Three Shariah-based banks - Islami Bank Bangladesh, Social Islami Bank and First Security Islami Bank - allegedly sanctioned huge amounts of loans to some shell companies without proper collateral and documents.
The anomalies in Shariah-based banks have exposed more wounds in the already scam-hit banking sector. Due to loan irregularities, depositors, are worried about their money and had rushed to withdraw money from banks.
On December 5, Bangladesh Bank (BB) introduced a new financial instrument 'Islamic Banks Liquidity Facility' for Shariah-based banks, under which the central bank provided large amounts of money to five Shariah-based banks, particularly Islami Bank Bangladesh, to help improve its liquidity situation.
Recently, BB's, senior officials have recently urged depositors not to withdraw funds from banks out of panic.
Executive Director of Policy Research Institute Ahsan H Mansur said depositors had withdrawn money from banks due to panic and distrust in banks amid loan irregularities. 'The deposits withdrawal rush was unusual, but not unexpected,' he said.
He, however, said the amount of money outside banking system would decline once panic eased. Mansur said a rise in living costs was another reason for withdrawing money from banks as people had to keep more money in their hands to meet daily expenditures.
However, the anomalies in the banking sector were not new and media reports might have affected  depositors' sentiment for a short period of time, he said.
The surplus liquidity after reaching at Tk 2.42 lakh crore in July 2022, it fell to Tk 2.36 lakh crore in October for the third consecutive month.
After Russia-Ukraine war began in March 2022, the economy was hit by global supply chain disruption, hike in price of raw materials, currency devaluation and commodity price spiral. People have wanted to hold more cash money in their hands in recent months as a precautionary measure, said bankers.
The surplus liquidity fell after the country's import payments increased due to global supply chain problems. Excess liquidity in banks dropped to Tk 1.70 lakh crore in September from Tk 2,03,424 crore in June 2022.
Besides, a section of people with surplus funds stayed away from banks due to lower interest rates, the bankers said. The weighted average interest rate on deposits of all banks was 4.22 per cent in November.


« PreviousNext »

